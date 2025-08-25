Monday, August 25, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's offbeat travel insurance rises 45%, Seychelles up 115%, Vietnam 50%

India's offbeat travel insurance rises 45%, Seychelles up 115%, Vietnam 50%

Travel insurance for offbeat destinations jumped 45% in 2-3 years, with Seychelles leading at 115% growth and Vietnam rising 50%, said Policybazaar

Indian traveller

Indian young couple planning vacation trip with 3D Globe model while sitting on sofa or couch. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Travel insurance purchases for offbeat destinations such as Seychelles, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Fiji have grown by nearly 45 per cent in the last two to three years, according to data from insurance broker Policybazaar.
 
While these still account for only around 11 per cent of the insurance volumes of mainstream destinations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand, the pace of growth suggests a rapid shift in preferences among Indian travellers.
 
Seychelles and Vietnam lead the surge
 
Seychelles recorded the sharpest rise with a 115 per cent increase in travel insurance purchases in 2025 compared with 2024. Vietnam followed with about 50 per cent growth, supported by affordable travel options, easier visa processes and diverse cultural attractions.
 
 
Other destinations such as the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Fiji are also witnessing growth, particularly among travellers seeking eco-tourism and adventure-led experiences.

Also Read

student travel insurance

From Seniors to Students: Travel is for Every Stage of Life

passport

Top 7 Travel Insurance Add-ons That Are Actually Worth It

travel, vacation

42% of Indian travellers forget clothes during trips: Booking.com report

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India crash: Victims entitled to compensation, regardless of fault

air india plane crash

Air India crash risks fueling up to 30% jump in airline insurance premia

 
Young professionals dominate
 
Travellers aged between 25 and 35 accounted for 44 per cent of policies bought for offbeat destinations, making them the largest segment. Buyers overall ranged from 23 to 60 years.
 
“Indian travellers no longer want cookie-cutter itineraries. They are seeking offbeat destinations and experiences that are adventurous, spontaneous, and sometimes unpredictable – yet they are being smart about it by opting for higher insurance coverage and relevant add-ons,” said Meet Kapadia, head of travel insurance at Policybazaar.
 
Shorter trips, higher cover
 
Trips to offbeat locations average 18 days compared with 51 days for mainstream destinations, suggesting these are taken more as exploratory holidays than extended stays.
 
Travellers are also opting for higher insurance covers, with most policies carrying medical protection of more than $100,000. Adventure sports add-ons are increasingly popular, particularly for diving, trekking and safaris.
 
According to Policybazaar, many of these policies are purchased close to departure, as several offbeat destinations are visa-free and do not require upfront proof of insurance.
 
Risks and claims
 
Travel to remote destinations often comes with unique risks, including limited healthcare facilities and longer evacuation times. The most common claims include:
 
< Medical emergencies such as diving accidents or altitude sickness
< Trip disruptions from flight delays or cancellations
< Baggage issues on multi-hop journeys
 
Seasonal demand and future outlook
 
The peak season for offbeat travel remains October to March, coinciding with festive breaks and favourable weather conditions.
 
Policybazaar noted that post-pandemic demand for insurance on such routes has grown by more than 50 per cent, reflecting a preference for less crowded and “hidden gem” destinations.
 
Japan, meanwhile, is projected to see the strongest growth in the next one to two years, with its mix of culture, safety and accessibility expected to push it from an offbeat choice into the mainstream.

More From This Section

SBG, sovereign gold bonds

Got SGBs? Here's when you can redeem early between Oct 2025 and Mar 2026

spain

Budget behind the fun: How much Indians are spending on Spain's La Tomatina

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rate in August starts from 7.35%: Check banks' offerings here

Ganesh Chaturthi

Onam, Ganapati bring early August salary credit for govt staff, pensioners

financial fraud

Surat stockbroking fraud: Avoid unregistered middlemen posing as brokerspremium

Topics : Travel Insurance BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMangal Electrical IPO AllotmentDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon