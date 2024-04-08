Paws n Claws: An insurance plan for pets that covers trip cancellations too

Calling all pet parents! Your furry buddy is more than just a pet - they're family. But unexpected vet bills can leave even the most devoted pet owner feeling ruff. That's where HDFC ERGO's brand new "Paws n Claws" pet insurance comes in, just in time for National Pets Day on April 11.

Termed as ‘Paws n Claws’, a comprehensive insurance offering, the plan covers end to end pet care from diagnostics to procedures and medications for pet dogs and cats.

The policy is highly customisable, with ‘Make Your Plan’ option allowing customers to tailor their coverage based on their specific needs against injury, illness, and surgery. The policy also offers third party liability coverage up to Rs 1 crore to cover bodily injury or property damage caused by a pet along with various optional covers like veterinary audio and video consultations , funeral expenses, etc.

Designed to provide financial cushion to the pet parents against the cost of their pets’ illnesses, injuries, and surgeries, the policy has the option to cover up to 5 pets in a single policy and up to 10 pets for commercial breeder aged between six months to five years that can be renewed up to 8 years.

The policy also comes with an option of OPD cover and industry-first trip cancellation feature, providing financial assistance to the pet parents in case their trip gets cancelled due to an admissible claim of their pets. The product comes with easy digital On-boarding with just pet photos.

Here are the key features of the policy:

Want coverage for those annual check-ups and vaccinations? Paws n Claws offers an optional add-on for routine and preventive care, ensuring your pet stays healthy from head to tail.

Did your dream vacation get cancelled because your fur baby got sick? Paws n Claws offers financial assistance if your trip gets disrupted due to a covered pet illness or injury.









Depending on the breed, age and size of your pet, your premium amount will vary. Not just these, your pet's health and the sum insured you want to opt for will also affect your plan's cost. After paying the vet bill, you submit a claim to your insurer. They'll reimburse you based on your plan's coverage percentage and deductibles. Multi-Pet Mayhem? Whether you have a pack of playful pups or a mischievous meow-ster squad, Paws n Claws lets you cover up to 5 pets in a single policy.

There is a 30-day waiting period before coverage begins.

However, there are many exclusions, including pre-existing diseases, routine checkups, and cosmetic procedures.

Summary of insurance covers

A. Scope of Cover: It is mandatory to choose either section 1 or 2.

B. Section 3 can be chosen with Section 1 or 2.

C. Entry Age : Minimum : 6 months ; Maximum : 5 years