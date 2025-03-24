Monday, March 24, 2025 | 05:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Planning to climb Mount Fuji? Japan to introduce Rs 2,300 fee for tourists

Planning to climb Mount Fuji? Japan to introduce Rs 2,300 fee for tourists

In 2024, a record-breaking 36.87 million international tourists visited Japan

Mount Fuji viewed from the south-southwest. Near Yamamoto, Fujinomiya City

Mount Fuji viewed from the south-southwest. Near Yamamoto, Fujinomiya City | Photo: Wikimedia commons

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Starting this summer, hikers on Mount Fuji’s four main trails will face a 4,000 yen (Rs 2,289) entry fee as authorities step up efforts to deal with overcrowding and protect the environment.
 
A sharp rise in foreign visitors to Japan has raised fresh concerns about the number of people trying to scale the country’s highest peak, which was once considered a quiet place of pilgrimage.
 
In 2024, a record-breaking 36.87 million international tourists visited Japan — a 47.1% jump from the previous year. Among them were 233,000 Indian tourists, up 40% from 166,394 visitors in 2023, according to official figures.
 
 
Last year, Yamanashi prefecture — where Mount Fuji is located — introduced a 2,000 yen (Rs 1,144) fee for the Yoshida Trail, the mountain’s most popular route. An optional donation and an online reservation system were also brought in, alongside a daily entry cap.
 
This year, that fee will double for the July to September climbing season. On Monday, neighbouring Shizuoka prefecture passed a bill to bring in a 4,000 yen fee for the three trails on its side of the mountain, which had previously been free.

“There is no other mountain in Japan that attracts that many people in the span of just over two months,” said Natsuko Sodeyama, a Shizuoka prefecture official. “So some restrictions are necessary to ensure their safety.”
 
Climber numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels, but “200,000 hikers is still huge,” Sodeyama told AFP.
 
New rules for safety and timing
 
Officials say numbers alone aren’t the only issue. Some climbers have needed medical attention after showing up in sandals or flip flops, or without enough food and water.
 
In response, Shizuoka will now require all hikers to attend a short safety briefing and take a quick test to make sure they understand the local rules before setting off.
 
Authorities will also limit the hours people are allowed on the mountain. From 2 p.m. to 3 a.m., the trails will be closed to anyone not staying overnight in one of the mountain huts. These huts, which dot the trails, allow people to rest and break up the hike — often done overnight to catch sunrise from the summit.
 
Mount Fuji is snow-covered for most of the year, but during summer, thousands make the steep, rocky climb — sometimes in darkness — to reach the top.
 
The mountain, known for its near-perfect shape, appears in numerous artworks including Hokusai’s *The Great Wave off Kanagawa*. It last erupted around 300 years ago.
 
Other countries with similar entry or conservation fees
 
Japan’s move isn’t unusual. Several other countries have introduced fees to manage crowds and support conservation efforts at popular natural or cultural sites, according to their official portals. Examples include:
 
Bhutan  
Charges Rs 856 per person per day as a Sustainable Development Fee  
Intended to keep tourism low impact and protect local culture  
 
New Zealand  
Charges Rs 1,800 as a conservation and tourism levy  
Applies to most foreign visitors except Australians and Pacific Islanders  
 
Bali, Indonesia  
Charges Rs 856 per foreign visitor from February 2024. Funds go towards preserving the island’s environment and cultural heritage  
 
Thailand  
Charges Rs 770 for air arrivals. The fee helps fund visitor insurance and infrastructure  
 
Machu Picchu, Peru  
Charges around Rs 3,600 for foreign adults. Enforces timed entry slots, daily visitor caps and guide rules  
 
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador  
Foreign adults pay a Rs 8,500 park fee. Money goes to conservation and local community support  
 
Venice, Italy  
Day visitors must pay Rs 465 on peak days. The move is meant to reduce pressure from mass tourism

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

