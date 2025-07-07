Royal buyer snaps up Golf Links Bungalow in Lutyen's Delhi for ₹100 cr

A royal entrant has just reaffirmed the bullish trend in Lutyens’ Delhi real estate: 867 sqm of prime Golf Links bungalow space was snapped up by Yashwant Singh of the Alwar royal family for a staggering Rs 100 crore on June 12, show property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.
Singh has paid Rs 7 crore in stamp duty and corporation tax for the property. Anu Jindal, a resident of DLF The Camellias, sold the property.
Property Snapshot & Seller’s Exit
Land area: 588.97 sqm; built-up: 867.33 sqm
Includes basement, ground and first floors, terrace room, and servant quarters
Seller Anu Jindal, relocating to The Camellias, Gurugram.
Buyer’s address is listed as APJ Abdul Kalam Road
This transaction is part of a broader trend in Golf Links and the Lutyens Bungalow Zone (LBZ), where supply is exceptionally limited and demand remains strong. Industry insiders note that multiple Rs 100-crore-plus deals have closed here in the past 12 months, signaling a seller’s market buoyed by ultra-high-net-worth individual (HNWI) interest.
Recent comparable deals include a ₹155 crore purchase by private equity veteran Sanjay Kukreja and wife Shaveta Sharma, as well as a ₹160 crore acquisition by Vasudha Rohatgi, wife of former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. These high-value transactions affirm Golf Links’ standing as the most coveted address for Delhi’s wealthiest.
In one recent sale, senior advocate Arun Kathpalia of the Delhi High Court bought a 763-square-yard bungalow in the upscale Golf Links area for Rs 69 crore.
The area’s unique appeal lies in its combination of exclusivity, historical prestige, and tight regulatory restrictions that limit new construction. This scarcity maintains upward price pressure even as the overall Delhi real estate market faces challenges.
While Lutyens remains a niche market, this transaction is a bellwether for how premium heritage properties across India’s Tier 2 cities could be valued in the future. Estates in cities like Bhopal, Lucknow, and Jaipur might witness increased interest as ultra-wealthy investors seek prestige and security in heritage addresses.