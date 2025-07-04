Friday, July 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Flat booking cancellation and refund: Evaluate finances, do due diligence

Flat booking cancellation and refund: Evaluate finances, do due diligence

Homebuyers should understand RERA-based cancellation and refund rules before entering into a builder agreement, especially regarding earnest money and default timelines

Some state regulators may also initiate recovery as land revenue arrears, making the refund timelines legally enforceable.

Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Haryana RERA) recently denied a refund to a homebuyer whose allotment was cancelled due to non-payment of instalments. The buyer had paid less than 10 per cent of the total sale consideration. A case like this underscores the need for buyers to understand cancellation rules before entering into a purchase agreement with a developer.
 
Rules on cancellation and refund
 
RERA does not explicitly define cancellation provisions. “The builder–buyer agreement (based on the RERA-prescribed model format) governs cancellation rights and consequences,” says Adnan Siddiqui, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.
 
Refunds are enforced
