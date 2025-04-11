Friday, April 11, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rs 10 lakh minimum investment is per PAN, not per SIF scheme: Sebi

Rs 10 lakh minimum investment is per PAN, not per SIF scheme: Sebi

Market regulator says clarification ends confusion for investors allocating funds across different SIF offerings from the same fund house

Sebi

Sebi

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The market regulator has clarified its minimum investment requirement of Rs 10 lakh applies at the PAN level for all “strategies” under a single asset management company's Specialised Investment Funds (SIF), rather than on a per-scheme basis.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the clarification will end confusion among investors when they allocate funds across different SIF offerings from the same fund house. “The new rule specifies that the minimum investment by an investor in all SIF strategies should be at least Rs 10 lakh at the permanent account number (PAN) level,” said Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in a circular. The rule does not apply to mandatory investments made by asset management companies (AMCs) for designated employees.
 
 
Sebi said the rules, which have come into force, regarding the maturity of securities in interval schemes will not apply to interval investment strategies under SIF.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi chief assures of no systemic risk despite tariff-induced selloff

Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

Sebi sets up high-level committee to review conflict of interest provisions

Sebi

Sebi clarifies regulatory framework for Specialized Investment Funds

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi eases FPIs' disclosure norms; doubles assets threshold to Rs 50,000 cr

The new asset class proposed by the market regulator, which will fit in between mutual funds (MFs) and portfolio management services (PMS), will open up new business opportunities for domestic asset management companies (AMCs). But it may eat into so

Union AMC plans SIF, AIF, and GIFT City foray, says CEO Madhu Nair

 
SIFs and their role
 
A mutual fund (MF) caters to retail investors with simpler needs and a portfolio management service (PMS) offers customised strategies. SIFs bridge the gap between mutual funds and PMS by offering greater portfolio flexibility, making them ideal for high-net-worth individuals and investors seeking sophisticated options.
 
SIFs allow AMCs to launch tailored strategies such as long-short equity, sectoral rotation, and multi-asset diversification. These strategies provide exposure to niche opportunities that traditional mutual funds may avoid due to their broader mandates.
 
Rs 10 lakh minimum investment rule: Key Highlights
 
Sebi's clarification on the Rs 10 lakh minimum investment threshold brings much-needed transparency to the SIF framework. Here are the key aspects of this rule:
 
PAN-level aggregation: The minimum investment requirement of Rs 10 lakh is calculated across all SIF strategies offered by an AMC at the PAN level. This means investors do not need to meet the threshold separately for each scheme, but must ensure their total investments across all strategies under one AMC meet or exceed Rs 10 lakh.
 
Systematic investment options: Investors can opt for systematic investment plans (SIPs), systematic withdrawal plans (SWPs), or systematic transfer plans (STPs) under SIFs. However, the total investment value must remain above Rs 10 lakh. In cases where market fluctuations cause a passive breach of this threshold, investors will be required to redeem their entire remaining amount.
 
Exemptions for accredited investors: Accredited investors are exempt from this minimum investment requirement, allowing them greater flexibility in participating in SIF offerings.
 
Impact on investors
 
Sebi’s circular is expected to end confusion among investors who plan to diversify their portfolios across multiple SIF strategies within the same AMC. By applying the Rs 10 lakh threshold at the PAN level, Sebi’s clarification ensures that investors can allocate capital more efficiently without worrying about meeting individual scheme-specific requirements.
 
Additionally, the introduction of systematic investment options makes SIFs more accessible while maintaining compliance with minimum thresholds. This is particularly beneficial for investors who prefer staggered investments rather than lump-sum contributions.
 
Implications for asset management companies
 
For AMCs, Sebi’s framework provides an opportunity to attract high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through innovative and flexible investment strategies. However, AMCs must ensure strict compliance with these regulations, including maintaining transparency in portfolio disclosures and adhering to risk management protocols.
 
The PAN-level aggregation rule also simplifies operational processes for AMCs, enabling them to focus on developing diverse strategies under the SIF umbrella without worrying about scheme-specific thresholds.
 
AMC eligibility to launch SIFs
 
AMC must have at least three years of operations.
 
Average AUM of Rs 10,000 crore or more over the last three years.

More From This Section

EPFO

EPFO allows employers to make one-time payment of dues via demand draft

Premiummf, micro finance, mutual fund

Equity or debt-oriented? Let risk profile and time horizon decide for MAAFs

PremiumBSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Exiting the markets now could prove costly as you may miss the rebound

hotel

18% GST on dining at 'specified premises' hotels: How it changes your bill

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Canara Bank, BOB, others FD rates post RBI policy: Check new terms

Topics : SEBI BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon