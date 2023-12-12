Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Short-term credit issues: Try for secured credit card, loan against FD

Invest in liquid and short-duration funds to finance short-term spending goals

debt, loans
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Bindisha Sarang
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the risk weighting for lenders offering unsecured loans. 

This is a pre-emptive measure to curb bad loans in the unsecured loan books of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

According to Jatinder Handoo, chief executive officer (CEO), Digital Lenders Association of India, “The prime and super-prime segment will continue to get good deals. However, people with a low credit score or no credit history, first-time job market entrants, and those with low incomes trying to enter the formal financial system will face some challenges in accessing small-ticket loans.”

Also Read

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Loan granted to credit card holder is exempt from IGST: Calcutta HC

Looming risk? Personal loan credit by banks, NBFCs nearly triples in 6 yrs

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

Australia tightens visa norms for international students, skilled workers

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has a new 'increasing income' savings plan

UPI is king but 75% of online transactions are still through credit cards

63% opted for old tax regime in FY24, PPF and ULIP top saving tools: survey

2 sovereign gold bond tranches in the offing: How do SGBs differ from GMS?

Topics : credit market finance sector Personal Finance Retail loan growth NBFCs

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon