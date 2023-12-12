Short-term credit issues: Try for secured credit card, loan against FD

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the risk weighting for lenders offering unsecured loans.

This is a pre-emptive measure to curb bad loans in the unsecured loan books of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

According to Jatinder Handoo, chief executive officer (CEO), Digital Lenders Association of India, “The prime and super-prime segment will continue to get good deals. However, people with a low credit score or no credit history, first-time job market entrants, and those with low incomes trying to enter the formal financial system will face some challenges in accessing small-ticket loans.”