Small banks' digital payment services affected in cyberattack on tech firm

Response and restoration efforts

NPCI is working with C-Edge Technologies to restore services as quickly as possible. It said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) restoration efforts are underway on a "war footing" on Thursday. A thorough security review is in progress to ensure that the systems are secure before they are reconnected to the payment network. Customers are advised to remain patient and stay updated through communications from their respective banks and the NPCI as restoration efforts continue.

What is a ransomware attack?

A ransomware attack involves a malware that encrypts files and denies access to the genuine user, with hackers demanding a ransom in return.

Ransomware can be categorised into different types:

Crypto ransomware: Encrypts files and demands payment for the decryption key.

Locker ransomware: Locks the user's screen, preventing access to the device without paying a ransom.

Double extortion: This newer tactic not only encrypts files but also threatens to leak sensitive data if ransom is not paid.