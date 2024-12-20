Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 06:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Soon, unregulated loan apps may be banned with Rs 1 cr penalty, 10-yr jail

Soon, unregulated loan apps may be banned with Rs 1 cr penalty, 10-yr jail

A definition of "unregulated lending activities" to cover loans offered outside the scope of existing regulations, including digital lending platforms

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government has introduced a draft bill, proposing stringent measures to combat unregulated lending. The new legislation could see violators facing up to 10 years in prison alongside hefty fines.  
 
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Working Group on Digital Lending first recommended such measures in its November 2021 report. Among its suggestions was the introduction of laws to prohibit unregulated lending activities.  
 
Provisions of the proposed law  
 
The draft bill, titled the Banning of Unregulated Lending Activities (BULA), seeks to ban individuals and entities not authorised by the RBI or other regulatory bodies from engaging in public lending.  
 
 
Key provisions include:  

Also Read

T Rabi Sankar

ULI will be for lending what UPI is for payments: RBI Dy Guv at BFSI Summit

PremiumFintech

Self-regulatory organisation for fintechs set to change membership profile

PremiumAs technology evolves and provides services that offer greater convenience and improved lifestyles for select demographics, it becomes vital to bridge the digital divide and ensure that benefits are shared with all to promote inclusivity and equalit

India needs to bridge the digital divide in villages for development

PremiumLast fortnight, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das put the spotlight back on a drably termed year-old pilot project: Public tech platform for frictionless credit (PTPFC). “From now on, we propose to call it the Unified Lending Inter

Lending takes turn for U: How new credit platform can be a game changer

PremiumLoan

Ease of lending: How Unified Lending Interface will improve credit access

— A definition of “unregulated lending activities” to cover loans offered outside the scope of existing regulations, including digital lending platforms.  
— Punishments of up to seven years’ imprisonment and fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 crore for unauthorised lending.  
— Harsh penalties, including three to 10 years’ imprisonment and higher fines, for lenders who use coercive collection practices.  
— Transfer of investigations to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for cases involving multiple states or Union Territories or significant amounts affecting public interest.  
 
The draft bill states, “An Act to provide for a comprehensive mechanism to ban the unregulated lending activities other than lending to relatives and to protect the interest of borrowers.”  
 
Fraudulent lending practices  
 
Fraudulent loan apps have become a growing concern in recent years. Reports have linked some platforms to coercive recovery tactics, exorbitant interest rates, and hidden fees, leading to distress and, in extreme cases, suicides.  
 
Between September 2022 and August 2023, Google removed over 2,200 such apps from its Play Store. Previously, the government had instructed online platforms and social media companies to avoid hosting ads for these services.  
 
“Unregulated loans are often marketed through flashy advertisements on public platforms, targeting financially vulnerable groups,” said Aurelia Menezes, Partner at King Stubb & Kasiva.  
 
Menezes emphasised the importance of public awareness and proposed measures for implementation:  
— A publicly accessible centralised database of authorised lenders.  
— Secure systems to prevent tampering with lender records.  
— A dedicated portal for reporting fraudulent lending activities.  
— Financial literacy campaigns, especially in rural and low-income areas.  
 
Legal experts have expressed optimism about the proposed bill’s potential to curb exploitative lending practices.  
 
“By targeting unregulated lenders, the act will help eliminate debt traps and promote transparency. Such measures could prevent credit bubbles and defaults that might destabilise the economy,” said Piyush Agrawal, Partner at AQUILAW.  
 
Stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on the draft by February 13, 2025. 

More From This Section

DBS Bank

DBS Bank launches overseas education solutions with free transfers & loans

alternative investment funds, mutual funds

Inflows into largecap MFs up 731% in a yr, sectoral funds see 289% growth

US visa, H4, H1B

New H-1B visa rule: Entrepreneurs can get visa sponsored by their own firm

Madhu Mantena

Ghajini, Queen producer Madhu Mantena buys 3 Juhu apartments for Rs 26 cr

Centralised KYC system to make life easier

Finance sector deadline for 'masking' KYC documents extended till Jan 20

Topics : digital lending

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon