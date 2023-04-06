RBI rate pause: Lock into best available FD rates, and ladder your bets

Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer (debt markets) and author, too believes that the rate hike in February may have been the last in this cycle. “Inflation is likely to be softer in the near future due to the base effect. The probability of further rate hikes is low,” he says.

“We think the rate cycle has peaked in India. It is likely that we are now in a period of long pause, unless there are near-term surprises to inflation,” says Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income, Bandhan Mutual Fund.