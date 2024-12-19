Steep rise in premium, poor claim experience? Consider porting your policy

Harsh Kumar (name changed on request), 54, a resident of Bengaluru, recently undertook a review of his financial portfolio. While evaluating his health insurance coverage, Kumar, who has a Rs 25 lakh cover since 2012, realised that his premiums had increased by two-and-a-half times over this period. Now, he is keen to move to another insurer that offers more cost-effective coverage.

While most people review their investment portfolios annually, many do not conduct the same exercise for their insurance portfolios. Let us go through the key checks you need to run to see if your health coverage is comprehensive (in