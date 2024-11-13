Business Standard
Sweden cuts EU Blue Card processing time to 30 days for skilled workers

Under the new rules, the processing time for the EU Blue Card has been cut from 90 days to just 30 days for highly qualified applicants

Sweden recently announced a major reduction in the processing time for the EU Blue Card, a work and residence permit for highly qualified professionals. This move aims to attract top talent to Sweden, filling skill gaps in fields like engineering, IT, and healthcare, according to media reports.
 
Under the new rules, the processing time for the EU Blue Card has been cut from 90 days to just 30 days for highly qualified applicants. The updated timeframe also applies to Intra-Corporate Transferee Permits and permits for researchers, allowing a faster path for these individuals to contribute to the Swedish labour market.
 
 
"The amendments to the Blue Card Directive are part of a broader EU-wide effort to attract talent from outside Europe," Lokesh Nigam, co-founder and director of Kognoz, a people consulting firm, told Business Standard.
 
"Simplified visa process and competitive salaries make Sweden an attractive destination for highly skilled professionals," added Nigam.
 
What is the EU Blue Card?
 
The EU Blue Card is a specialised permit for non-EU nationals, offering skilled professionals a streamlined route to work and live in most EU countries, excluding Denmark and Ireland. It targets sectors with skill shortages and provides benefits for both workers and employers.
 
Key points about the EU Blue Card:

Eligibility: Requires a job offer meeting national salary thresholds and a recognised degree or relevant work experience.
Duration: Typically issued for 1–4 years, aligning with the employment contract.
Mobility: Holders can work in other EU countries under certain conditions.
Path to residency: Can lead to permanent residency after a qualifying period.
 
Cost of the EU Blue Card
 
The application cost for the EU Blue Card varies by country, with Sweden charging €170. Here’s a breakdown:
Germany: €100–€140 (approx. Rs 9,069-12,697)
France: €225
Netherlands: €320
Sweden: €170
 
Shortened timeframe applies to complete applications
 
Sweden’s fast-tracked processing will benefit foreign workers and Swedish businesses alike. However, this expedited process only applies to applications that are both complete and accurate. “For those who submit incomplete applications, the process could still take up to four months,” clarified Swedish migration authorities.
 
The authorities also highlighted that applicants in regulated fields may face longer processing times due to Sweden’s four-tier assessment requirements, which demand additional qualifications.
 
Addressing labour shortages
 
By reducing the processing time, Sweden aims to make it easier for foreign workers to contribute to sectors with pressing shortages. Swedish employers have praised this decision, noting the positive impact it could have on industries facing workforce gaps.
 
Sweden has taken further steps to attract skilled professionals by considering a reduction in the salary threshold for the EU Blue Card. In August, Sweden’s Minister of Migration, Maria Malmer Stenergard, proposed lowering the required monthly salary by €866 to improve access for foreign workers.
 
Sweden isn’t alone in revising its EU Blue Card requirements. Estonia, for example, relaxed its criteria in April, allowing applicants with five years of professional experience to qualify without presenting educational credentials.
 

