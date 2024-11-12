Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kolkata's US visa wait hits 500 days: What Indian travellers need to know

Kolkata's US visa wait hits 500 days: What Indian travellers need to know

To manage the rising demand for US travel, the United States will be adding one million visa appointment slots in 2025

Spurt in Indians using investors' visa for US entry

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

If you apply for a US tourist visa today, i.e., November 12, 2024, from Kolkata, your interview would likely be scheduled around March 27, 2026. No exaggeration! The wait time for a US B1/B2 visa appointment in Kolkata is currently around 500 days.
 
Steep visa wait times
 
Kolkata has seen a sharp rise in visa processing times for those intending to visit the United States, with appointments stretching out over 500 days. This trend isn’t limited to Kolkata alone. Chennai is currently handling visa applications with a 469-day wait, while Delhi and Hyderabad follow closely with delays of 446 and 421 days, respectively. Hyderabad also reports an extended wait time of 419 days.
 
 
"Applicants in Kolkata and Chennai face some of the longest US visa processing times due to a combination of factors: high regional demand, lingering post-pandemic backlogs, and staffing limitations at these specific consulates. Enhanced security protocols and infrastructure constraints further add to these delays,” said Mohak Nahta, founder & CEO of Atlys, a visa solutions platform.
 
Despite these delays, the US government has been attempting to address the growing backlog.
 
What are B1 and B2 visas?

The B1 visa is meant for business purposes, while the B2 visa covers leisure travel, family visits, medical treatment, and social events without any paid engagements. In most cases, the B1 and B2 visas are issued together, allowing travellers to combine both business and leisure activities during their US stay.
 
More visa slots promised for 2025
 
To manage the rising demand for US travel, the United States will be adding one million visa appointment slots in 2025, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Speaking on October 30, Blinken said, “That’s on top of the record number of appointments we had this past year.” This expansion aligns with preparations for major international events, including the Fifa World Cup, Olympics, and rugby championships.
 
In 2024 alone, a record 11.5 million visas were processed, with 8.5 million being visitor visas. Blinken highlighted that the median wait time for first-time visitor visa interviews has fallen to below 60 days. In India, the US Consular Team processed 1.4 million visas in 2023, reducing visitor visa wait times by 75% as demand grew 60% across visa categories.
 
“Blinken’s recent announcement to add one million more visa appointment slots next year brings hope for easing this burden on travellers,” said Nahta.
 
Limited flight options
 
Flights between India and the US have been complicated by ongoing global issues. The Ukraine conflict, for instance, has forced many Western airlines to avoid Russian airspace, leading to longer routes and fewer nonstop flights. United Airlines and American Airlines now operate just one daily flight each between Delhi and New York, adjusting to this new routing reality.
 
Meanwhile, Air India, which continues to use Russian airspace, has stepped up as the main nonstop carrier between India and the US. With 51 nonstop flights each week, Air India connects major Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore with US destinations like New York, Newark, Washington, Chicago, and San Francisco. The airline is also set to expand its network to include Los Angeles and Dallas this winter.

