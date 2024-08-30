Talk, don't type: There's a new voice payment feature for UPI transactions

Get ready to ditch the keyboard! NPCI, IRCTC, and CoRover on Friday unveiled a new feature at the Global Fintech Fest 2024: Conversational Voice Payment for UPI. This lets you complete transactions using your voice or simply by providing your mobile number!

With the new conversational payments, customers can complete transactions by using their voice or typing their UPI ID or mobile number.The system automatically retrieves the corresponding UPI ID and initiates a payment request via the user's default UPI app when a mobile number is provided.

To ensure a seamless and flexible payment experience, the feature also gives consumers the option to update their mobile number or UPI ID within the transaction time limit.

What it means for you:

Talk to Pay: Skip the typing – just speak your instructions and confirm the payment.

This launch marks a significant leap in the evolution of UPI payments. It removes language barriers, simplifies transactions, and makes the process more accessible than ever before.

The system utilises Payment Gateway’s APIs to ensure a smooth and secure transaction process, with CoRover's voice enabled BharatGPT, enhancing the payment process.

Positioned as an innovation driven by NPCI, the feature also provides the users the flexibility to choose from the other payment methods like credit/debit cards, net banking, and wallets.

“As I speak, your payment will not get deducted. You have to speak; you have to raise your voice to get your payment deducted and get the tickets. That's what we are offering. Thank you very much," said Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC.

The Conversational Voice Payments has been seamlessly integrated into AskDISHA, the AI virtual assistant for IRCTC and Indian Railways. Now, users can effortlessly book tickets and make payments using just their voice, making the entire process smoother, faster, and more convenient than ever!

"What's the natural way to interact? The natural way is that we see and talk, so why should technology not talk? In this pursuit, with the help of NPCI and IRCTC, you will now be able to talk to Disha and ask her to get your ticket booked, including payment," said CoRover.ai’s Founder and CEO, Ankush Sabharwal.