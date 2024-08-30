Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Talk, don't type: There's a new voice payment feature for UPI transactions

Talk, don't type: There's a new voice payment feature for UPI transactions

With the new conversational payments, customers can now complete transactions by using their voice or typing their UPI ID or mobile number.

UPI

UPI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Get ready to ditch the keyboard! NPCI, IRCTC, and CoRover on Friday unveiled a new feature at the Global Fintech Fest 2024: Conversational Voice Payment for UPI. This lets you complete transactions using your voice or simply by providing your mobile number!

With the new conversational payments, customers can  complete transactions by using their voice or typing their UPI ID or mobile number.The system automatically retrieves the corresponding UPI ID and initiates a payment request via the user's default UPI app when a mobile number is provided. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To ensure a seamless and flexible payment experience, the feature also gives consumers the option to update their mobile number or UPI ID within the transaction time limit.

What it means for you: 
  • Talk to Pay: Skip the typing – just speak your instructions and confirm the payment.
  • Fast and Easy: No more fumbling with keys or remembering complex UPI IDs.
  • Flexible and Inclusive: Update your mobile number or UPI ID within the transaction itself, and the system supports multiple languages like Hindi and Gujarati.
  • Secure Transactions: This system utilizes Payment Gateway APIs for a safe and reliable experience.
  • Seamless Integration: This feature is integrated with IRCTC's AI assistant AskDISHA, allowing you to book train tickets and pay with your voice in one go!

This launch marks a significant leap in the evolution of UPI payments. It removes language barriers, simplifies transactions, and makes the process more accessible than ever before.

The system utilises Payment Gateway’s APIs to ensure a smooth and secure transaction process, with CoRover's voice enabled  BharatGPT, enhancing the payment process. 

More From This Section

mastercardleadership

Contactless payments: Mastercard and boAt bring tap-and-pay to wearables

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank announces GIGA, financial product for India's gig workers

Dividend yield funds

Is your portfolio heavy on growth strategy? Add dividend yield funds

S Jaishankar

University of Southampton to open campus in Gurgaon: What you must know

Life insurance industry, insurers, health insurance, insurance sector

Life insurance premium are rising: Here is how consumers may save costs


Positioned as an innovation driven by NPCI, the feature also provides the users the flexibility to choose from the other payment methods like credit/debit cards, net banking, and wallets.

 “As I speak, your payment will not get deducted. You have to speak; you have to raise your voice to get your payment deducted and get the tickets. That's what we are offering. Thank you very much," said Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC.

The Conversational Voice Payments  has been seamlessly integrated into AskDISHA, the AI virtual assistant for IRCTC and Indian Railways. Now, users can effortlessly book tickets and make payments using just their voice, making the entire process smoother, faster, and more convenient than ever! 

"What's the natural way to interact? The natural way is that we see and talk, so why should technology not talk? In this pursuit, with the help of NPCI and IRCTC, you will now be able to talk to Disha and ask her to get your ticket booked, including payment," said CoRover.ai’s  Founder and CEO, Ankush Sabharwal.

Also Read

Rupay

RuPay credit card: Same rewards, benefits for UPI transactions from Sept 1

BharatPe Logo

BharatPe launches UPI offering, taps into consumer payments segment

e payment, digital payment, digital wallet

Over 40% consumers use digital payment daily in Tier 3-6 cities: Report

Amazon pay

Amazon Pay UPI surpasses 100 million customers, marking a major milestone

Amazon pay

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Topics : UPI transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon