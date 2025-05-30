Tata Digital inks Rs 1 cr/month office lease deal in Mumbai's Lower Parel

In one of the largest office lease deals in Mumbai, Tata Digital has signed a licensing agreement with One International Center for a premium office space in Lower Parel with a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 crore.
The agreement, registered on March 17, covers a total chargeable area of 58,668 sq. ft. spread across the 15th, 16th, and 17th floors of Tower 1 at One International Centre, Lower Parel, Mumbai, as per the lease deal accessed by CRE Matrix - a real estate data analytics firm.
The starting monthly rent for the Grade-A commercial space is Rs 1,05,60,235, translating to a rate of Rs 180 per sq. ft, noted CRE Matrix.
Tata Digital has provided a security deposit of Rs 7.07 crore, as part of the 5-year (60-month) lease agreement.
The license period officially begins on February 1, 2025, with rent obligations commencing from July 16, 2025—indicating a rent-free fit-out period of approximately five and a half months.
The leased premises come with 49 dedicated car parking slots.
Here are the deal details:
- License Period:- 60 Months
- License Commencement Date:- 1st Feb 2025
- License Fee Commencement Date:- 16th July 2025
- Rent Free Period:- From 1st Feb 2025 to 15th July 2025
- Rent Escalation:- 5% every year
- CAM Charges:- ₹ 21 per sq. ft. per month (constant throughout the term)
- Additional Car Park Charges:- 10,000 per park per month
- The lease was executed with One International Centre Pvt Ltd on March 17, 2025, and includes a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 crore and a security deposit of ₹7.07 crore, translating into an estimated total lease value of over Rs 635 crore over five years.