Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Suitable bets for cost-sensitive investors seeking market returns

Suitable bets for cost-sensitive investors seeking market returns

Passive midcap and smallcap funds offer simplicity and low cost, but investors must weigh the risks including tracking error, volatility, and lack of downside protection

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets
premium

A recent analysis by Ladderup Asset Managers showed that, over the past 10 years, on average, 49 per cent of actively managed midcap funds underperformed the Nifty Midcap 150 Index.

Himali Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new fund offer of Tata Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund is open. A large number of fund houses already offer midcap and smallcap index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on popular indices such as the Nifty Midcap 150 and the Nifty Smallcap 250. Investors must understand the pros and cons of investing in passive funds in the mid- and smallcap segment before taking the plunge.
 
Outperformance becoming harder
 
Historically, active mid- and smallcap funds have outperformed their benchmarks over the long term. However, this trend appears to be changing. “The latest S&P Indices Versus Active (SPIVA) report for
Topics : Your money Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon