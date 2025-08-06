Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla bets big on NCR: ₹40 lakh/monthly lease inked in Gurugram for 9 years

Tesla has paid a security deposit of ₹2.41 crore for the property

Tesla

Tesla (Photo: Reuters)

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Global electric vehicle giant Tesla has inked a nine-year lease for a 33,475 sq ft facility at Orchid Business Park on Sohna Road, Gurugram. The leased space will house Tesla’s first integrated service centre, delivery hub, and customer-facing retail store in the Delhi-NCR region.
 
The lease agreement, registered on July 28, was signed between Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd and three lessors—Garwal Properties Pvt Ltd, Orchid Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd, and Suncity Real Estate LLP, show lease documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm CRE Matrix. The lease became effective from July 15.
 
According to lease documents accessed by real estate analytics platform CRE Matrix, Tesla has paid a security deposit of ₹2.41 crore for the property and agreed to a monthly rent of ₹40.17 lakh. The agreement comes with a three-year lock-in period, and rent will escalate annually by 4.75%.
 
 
The chosen location, Sohna Road, is widely recognised as the automobile servicing hub of NCR, housing high-end service centres and showrooms of luxury automakers. 
 
The leased space spans a super built-up area of 50,914 sq ft, with a usable ground floor area of 33,475 sq ft, and will be delivered in warm shell condition, allowing Tesla to customize the interiors and fit-outs in line with its global retail model.

The facility is fully approved for commercial operations, with all valid permits and occupancy certificates in place. According to the lease documentation, the premises are free of legal encumbrances and backed by ready infrastructure and utilities.
 
“This move signals a major boost to Gurugram’s commercial and automobile landscape,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CRE Matrix and Indextap.com. “Tesla’s Sohna Road location comes at a 6% rental premium over the market average, which highlights both the company's strategic intent and the location's appeal. Gurugram offers a skilled talent pool for high-end automotive services, making it an ideal destination.”
 
Tesla’s Multi-City Expansion in India Gains Momentum
Tesla’s NCR debut comes soon after its retail foray in Mumbai, where the EV maker opened a flagship outlet in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). In May 2025, the company also leased 24,565 sq ft at Lodha Logistics Park in Kurla West, Mumbai, to be used as a service centre. The five-year lease in Mumbai comes with a starting monthly rent of ₹37.53 lakh, translating to a total lease value of over ₹24 crore.
 
The EV major also maintains a 30-seater office in a co-working facility in Kurla and pays a record ₹881 per sq ft for its premium retail outlet in Maker Maxity, BKC—making it one of the most expensive commercial leases in India’s auto retail space.
 
Elsewhere in India, Tesla has been actively expanding its physical footprint. The company leased 5,850 sq ft of office space in Pune in 2024 and has also secured showroom space in Delhi, reinforcing its commitment to a broad-based rollout across key Indian metros.
     

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

