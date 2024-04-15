Italy, Spain's digital nomad visa: A checklist for you and your family

If you're a digital nomad or remote worker who enjoys fine cuisine and scenic views, Italy and Spain might be your ideal destinations. Italy has introduced a new visa programme specifically for digital nomads, enabling professionals to work remotely while exploring the country. According to Euronews, this programme started on April 4, offering visas for up to one year. Spain's visa guidelines were updated on April 13.

Who is a Digital Nomad?

The Italian government defines a digital nomad as a non-EU citizen engaged in "highly qualified work activities." These individuals may work as self-employed, or as collaborators or employees of a company, even if it's not based in Italy.





ALSO READ: UK Family Visa's $36,397 cap now applies to all, including Indian descents In general, digital nomads are people who work virtually from various locations, often around the world. So, one day, you might indeed be working from your home office, but the next might be at a coffee shop in London, New York's Central park, or even from a beach in Spain.

Eligibility for the digital nomad visa for Spain and Italy

Citizens of non-EU countries can apply for the digital nomad visa in both Italy and Spain. Applicants must prove their status as a digital nomad or remote worker for at least six months and provide evidence of accommodation in the respective country. It's also essential that applicants have no criminal convictions within the past five years.

Application process for Italy's digital nomad visa

To apply for Italy's digital nomad visa, applicants should visit the Italian consulate in their country of residence. Upon approval, they must obtain a residence permit within eight days of arrival in Italy. Applicants must also demonstrate an annual income at least three times the minimum required to be exempt from healthcare contribution fees, which is nearly €28,000 ($29,826).

Application process for Spain's digital nomad visa

Those looking to apply for Spain's digital nomad visa should also start at their local Spanish consulate.

Financial requirements for Spain

Applicants must show financial means of at least double the monthly Spanish minimum wage, approximately £2140 ($2,666) per month or £25,700 ($32,028) annually. Family members also have specific financial requirements: an additional 75% of the Spanish minimum wage for the first family member and 25% for each subsequent member. Acceptable proofs include work contracts, bank statements, and payslips.

Renewal and family inclusion

The digital nomad visa is renewable in both Italy and Spain, provided the applicant continues to meet the eligibility requirements. This visa also permits the inclusion of family members under certain conditions.

Schengen area benefits

Both Italy and Spain are part of the Schengen Area, which includes 29 European countries, allowing for ease of travel across these nations.