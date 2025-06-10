Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Arena by Hiranandani offers 2-4 BHK flats in Panvel from Rs 1.3-1.8 cr

The Arena is poised to set a new benchmark in luxury living, with a projected topline revenue exceeding ₹1,100 crore in its first phase.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hiranandani Communities, led by real estate veteran Niranjan Hiranandani, on Monday unveiled its latest premium residential project, The Arena, inside the sprawling 588-acre Hiranandani Fortune City in Panvel. 
 
The project consists of over 1,700 luxury residences planned across eight towers, and Phase 1 would roll out three towers with 600 apartments.
 
With homes starting at Rs 1.31 crore for 2 BHKs and Rs 1.77 crore for larger configurations, The Arena is a lifestyle-forward offering, blending luxury with wellness. Set within one of the largest integrated townships in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), this development aims to capture the aspirations of upwardly mobile professionals, NRIs, and investors looking for long-term capital growth.
 
 
Spread over 10+ acres within Hiranandani Fortune City, The Arena doesn’t just offer residences—it offers a holistic lifestyle. 
 
Residents will have access to not just high-end apartments ranging from 730 sq. ft. to 1,900 sq. ft., but also a sports colosseum and world-class amenities promoting active, wellness-oriented living.

Panvel’s rise as Mumbai’s new growth engine is underpinned by transformative infrastructure: the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Navi Mumbai International Airport, multimodal freight corridors, and upgraded suburban connectivity. With these game-changing projects, Panvel has quickly turned into a magnet for high-value real estate and commercial investment.
 
An Early-Mover Advantage for Homebuyers
According to Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, “Panvel is now a fulcrum of economic and real estate growth. The Arena caters to aspirational buyers seeking high-quality, future-ready homes that offer not just comfort, but capital appreciation, rental income, and a strong community.”
 
With over 2,200 apartments already delivered in the township and more than 3,000 residents, Hiranandani Fortune City has proven itself as a thriving self-sustained ecosystem. It houses Asia’s largest data center (NM1 by Yotta), global-standard schooling (Hiranandani International), and upcoming healthcare and entertainment hubs.
 
"Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel, is a 588-acre integrated township designed to redefine elevated living. Comprising luxury residences, Asia’s largest data centre NM1 Yotta, retail and commercial office spaces, international school, and plethora of recreational amenities, it is a self-sustainable township in Mumbai3.0. The township has delivered 2200 plus apartments with high occupancy towers and 3000 plus happy customers," the realtor said in a statement.
 
Key Highlights:
 
Location: Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel
 
Total Development: 10+ acres, 8 towers, 1,700+ homes
 
Phase 1: 600 units (2, 3, 4 BHK), Rs 1.31 crore onwards
 
Amenities: Sports colosseum, modern clubhouses, education & healthcare facilities
 
Connectivity: MTHL, Navi Mumbai Airport, rail and highway access
 
Projected Phase 1 Revenue: ₹1,100 crore+
     

Topics : Niranjan Hiranandani

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

