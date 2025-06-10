Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Saw gains 9% as board nods three investment proposals; Check details

Jindal Saw gains 9% as board nods three investment proposals; Check details

Jindal Saw shares jumped 9 per cent after the company's board approved three acquisition proposals; here are more details

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Jindal Saw share price spiked 9.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹253.65 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the board of directors approved three investment proposals.
 
At 10:02 AM, Jindal Saw shares were trading 9.21 per cent higher at ₹253.25  per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 82,460.42. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹16,198.74 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹383.85 per share and 52-week low was at ₹199.75 per share. 
 
In the past one year, Jindal Saw shares have lost 17 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent. 
 

Why are Jindal Saw shares buzzing in trade? 

On Monday, after market hours, Jindal Saw announced that its board has approved three investment proposals. 

One is to incorporate a step-down subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 
 
The company proposes to set up a 300,000 tons per annum (TPA) capacity seamless pipe manufacturing facility in UAE by way of incorporating a new step-down subsidiary to cater primarily to the oil & gas sector of the MENA region.
 
Second, to enter into a joint venture (JV) agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the company, and BUHUR FOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LLC, KSA (Buhur) for incorporating a new company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The company proposes to set up a Helically Spiral welded pipe project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
 
Lastly, to enter into a JV agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the company, and RAX United Industrial Company, KSA (RAX) for incorporating a new company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The company proposes to set up a ductile iron pipe project in KSA.

About Jindal Saw

Jindal Saw manufactures large-diameter submerged arc welded (SAW) Pipes using U-O-E, J-C-O, and Helical processes. The Saw pipes are mainly used in the transportation of Oil, Gas, Slurry, and Water.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

