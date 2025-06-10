Jindal Saw gains 9% as board nods three investment proposals; Check details

Jindal Saw share price spiked 9.3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, logging a day's high at ₹253.65 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the board of directors approved three investment proposals.
At 10:02 AM, Jindal Saw shares were trading 9.21 per cent higher at ₹253.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 82,460.42. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹16,198.74 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹383.85 per share and 52-week low was at ₹199.75 per share.
In the past one year, Jindal Saw shares have lost 17 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.
Why are Jindal Saw shares buzzing in trade?
On Monday, after market hours, Jindal Saw announced that its board has approved three investment proposals.
Also Read
One is to incorporate a step-down subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The company proposes to set up a 300,000 tons per annum (TPA) capacity seamless pipe manufacturing facility in UAE by way of incorporating a new step-down subsidiary to cater primarily to the oil & gas sector of the MENA region.
Second, to enter into a joint venture (JV) agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the company, and BUHUR FOR INVESTMENT COMPANY LLC, KSA (Buhur) for incorporating a new company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The company proposes to set up a Helically Spiral welded pipe project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Lastly, to enter into a JV agreement between Jindal Saw Holdings FZE (JSH), a subsidiary of the company, and RAX United Industrial Company, KSA (RAX) for incorporating a new company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The company proposes to set up a ductile iron pipe project in KSA.
About Jindal Saw
Jindal Saw manufactures large-diameter submerged arc welded (SAW) Pipes using U-O-E, J-C-O, and Helical processes. The Saw pipes are mainly used in the transportation of Oil, Gas, Slurry, and Water.