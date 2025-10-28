Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Think you've lost old shares or dividends? IEPF portal can help you reclaim

Think you've lost old shares or dividends? IEPF portal can help you reclaim

Forgotten shares or dividends? Here's step by step process to reclaim them easily via the IEPF portal

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock market nifty Sensex

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has unclaimed shares and unpaid dividends -- worth several thousand crores worth of rupees -- held under the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). It can easily be claimed by the rightful owners through the IEPF portal.
 

What is the IEPF?

It was set up by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) to safeguard investors’ money that remains unclaimed or unpaid for long periods.
 
Under the Companies Act, 2013, companies must transfer:
 
  • Unpaid or unclaimed dividends remaining idle for seven consecutive years
  • Shares related to such unpaid dividends
  • Matured deposits, debentures, and interest thereon, if unclaimed
 
Once transferred, these amounts are held by the IEPF Authority until rightful investors or their heirs claim them.
 
 
How to check if you have unclaimed shares or dividends

Also Read

Google fitbit ai-health coach

Google working on 'AI health coach' for better sleep, stress, and fitness

fake ORS drinks

Why ORS is in the news and what it means for child health in India

HAL, russia uac

HAL, Russia's UAC sign MoU for production of civil aircraft SJ-100 in India

Anil Ambani

CBI finds fund diversion via shell firms in Yes Bank-Anil Ambani Group case

baldness cure, hair regrowth

Hair today, not gone tomorrow: New serum may make baldness reversible

  • You can verify this easily on the IEPF website (https://www.iepf.gov.in/):
  • Go to the “Search Unclaimed and Unpaid Amounts” section.
  • Enter your investor name, company name, or folio number.
  • The system will display any matching unclaimed records.
  • If your name appears, you can move on to filing a claim.
 

Steps to reclaim your investments

 
  • Download and fill Form IEPF-5 from the MCA website.
  • Attach supporting documents, such as:
  • Self-attested copy of PAN and Aadhaar
  • Cancelled cheque leaf
  • Proof of shareholding or dividend entitlement (like old share certificates or dividend warrants)
Submit the physical documents and the acknowledgment copy of Form IEPF-5 to the company’s nodal officer (whose details are available on the company’s website).
 
The company verifies your claim and forwards it to the IEPF Authority, which processes it further.
 
Once approved, the shares are transferred back to your demat account, and the dividend or amount is credited to your bank account.
 

A few key points to remember

  • Claims can be filed online anytime; there’s no deadline for reclaiming.
  • Legal heirs or nominees can also apply, but they’ll need to provide succession certificates or other legal proofs.
  • It’s advisable to keep your KYC details updated with both the company’s registrar and your bank to avoid such transfers in the future.
 

Why it matters

Thousands of crores worth of unclaimed dividends and shares lie with the IEPF, often due to address changes, forgotten folios, or unlinked demat accounts. Reclaiming what’s rightfully yours is now straightforward, thanks to the digital process.
 
So, if you suspect you or your family may have unclaimed investments, it’s worth spending a few minutes on the IEPF portal to check. You might discover long-lost wealth waiting to be claimed.

More From This Section

Mumbai real estate, Mumbai housing

Nadiadwala Grandson buys two luxury flats in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for ₹37 cr

real estate

Luxury homes buck trend: ₹1-cr-plus homes now 62% of total sales in 2025

Tata Projects announces commencement of work on Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

Experion's ₹2,500-cr Gurugram bet: TATA to build 45-Storey 'Trillion'

Godrej Properties

Worli's new crown jewel: Godrej eyes ₹10,000 Cr from luxury Trilogy project

Diwali sales

High-value festive buys rule Diwali: 42% spent over ₹50,000 on credit cards

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon