Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Worli's new crown jewel: Godrej eyes ₹10,000 Cr from luxury Trilogy project

Worli's new crown jewel: Godrej eyes ₹10,000 Cr from luxury Trilogy project

Godrej Properties Mumbai Launch: ₹10,000-Crore Worli Redevelopment Gets MahaRERA Nod

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Realtor Godrej Properties on Monday unveiled plans for a landmark residential development in Worli that is expected to generate over ₹10,000 crore in gross revenue. 
 
In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that the project – named Godrej Trilogy – spans 2.63 acres in the prime South-Mumbai enclave of Worli, and will comprise three residential towers.
 
Phase 1 comprises two of the towers — “Seaturf” and “Seafront” — offering about 11 lakh sq ft of saleable area, and has now secured the registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).
 
“We will aim to deliver a landmark development… the location offers a rare combination of scale, connectivity and visibility,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties. 
 
 
Strategic Significance

The project represents a clear strategic move by Godrej Properties into ultra-premium residential inventory in South Mumbai, a market characterised by strong scarcity, high demand and steep pricing. The site is located off Dr Annie Besant Road, adjacent to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and affords Arabian Sea views – positioning it in a segment where land supply is limited and willingness to pay is higher.
 
By securing MahaRERA registration for Phase 1 early, the company has de-risked a key regulatory step, enabling launch in the current quarter and signalling readiness to the market.
 
Implications for Business and Market
 
For Godrej Properties, realising a  ₹10,000 crore revenue potential from a single project is a substantive boost — especially given the mixed macro-environment in Indian residential real estate with rising interest rates, regulatory scrutiny and slower buyer sentiment in mid-segments. 
 
Godrej Properties said the first phase will be launched in the current quarter and is expected to contribute meaningfully to its South Mumbai residential portfolio.
 
This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel.
 
Risks & Watch-Points
 
Execution risk: Large scale luxury projects face longer gestation, higher costs and require sustained demand. Even premium markets are not immune to macro headwinds (interest rates, affordability).
 
Pricing pressure: While South Mumbai is scarcity-driven, developers still face scrutiny over delivery timelines, regulatory overlays, and buyer sentiment.
 

Topics : Worli

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

