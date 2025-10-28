Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Experion's ₹2,500-cr Gurugram bet: TATA to build 45-Storey 'Trillion'

Experion's ₹2,500-cr Gurugram bet: TATA to build 45-Storey 'Trillion'

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

In one of Gurugram’s biggest residential construction deals this year, global realtor Experion Developers has awarded an ₹800-crore contract to TATA Projects  for its flagship luxury project, The Trillion, located in Sector 48, Gurgaon.
 
Spanning 2.5 million square feet, The Trillion will comprise 45 floors per tower, positioning it among the tallest residential developments in the region. The project is part of Experion’s larger ₹2,500-crore investment plan in Gurugram, reflecting the company’s strong bet on the premium housing segment.
 
Registered with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), The Trillion promises to feature state-of-the-art amenities, curated lifestyle experiences, and sustainable design, setting new benchmarks for high-rise living in North India.
 
 
The announcement comes as the NCR real estate market continues to see traction in luxury housing. According to data from Knight Frank India, luxury homes (priced above ₹1.5 crore) accounted for nearly 32% of total residential sales in Gurugram during the first half of 2025 — a segment driven by end-user aspirations and rising disposable incomes.
 
“Our partnership with TATA Projects marks a key milestone in our journey to create sustainable, high-quality residential communities,” said B.K. Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers. “With an overall investment of around ₹2,500 crore, The Trillion embodies our commitment to delivering world-class homes for our customers.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Experion Developers,” said Vinayak Pai, MD & CEO, TATA Projects. “Our expertise in delivering sustainable, future-ready developments aligns perfectly with EDPL’s vision. Together, we aim to create a residential destination that sets new benchmarks in design, quality, and liveability.”
 
TATA Projects, one of India’s leading infrastructure and construction companies, brings deep expertise in executing large-scale residential, commercial, and industrial developments. Known for precision engineering, timely delivery, and sustainability-driven construction, the company’s appointment underscores Experion’s intent to ensure high-quality execution at pace.
 
Backed by Experion Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore, and part of the AT Capital Group, Experion Developers focuses on luxury real estate across India. The group also operates Juniper Green Energy, a leading independent power producer (IPP) focused on renewable energy.

Topics : Tata projects

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

