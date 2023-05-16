close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

This is how EPFO's calculator calculates pension on pro-rata basis

Under the old EPS pension scheme, basic salary cap is taken to be Rs 6,500 until Aug 31, 2014 and Rs 15,000 thereafter

Sanjay Kumar Singh New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A reader named K K Kulshrestha recently pointed out that the calculations being shown in some media reports for the pension that will be paid out by the Employee Pension Scheme (EPS) are on the higher side. In reality, he says, the pension that will be paid out will be lower, as demonstrated by the pension calculator on the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (PFO) website. Let us examine if his contention is indeed true.
Let us explain this issue with the help of an example. Suppose that Mr A (born on April 1, 1972) begins working on April 1, 2000. He will retire on March 31, 2030. His basic salary at the time of joining was Rs 15,000.
As you are aware, the pension is calculated as follows:
Or

Also Read

EPFO wage ceiling likely to be raised from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 21,000

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

EPFO's new guidelines: How can employees opt for higher pension under EPS?

How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies

Fresh formal job creation fell for third straight month, show EPFO numbers

In buying term cover for women, compare premiums across insurers

Rules to returns: What to consider in opting for higher pension from EPS

A snapshot of health insurance plans offered by various firms with details

Fund pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life Short Term Fund Regular Plan Growth

Cooked for India: Why Greek cuisine should find place on your dinner table

Topics : pension EPFO New Pension Scheme

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

HDFC to raise up to Rs 8,000 cr through bonds, will offer 7.7% per annum

HDFC, HDFC Bank
1 min read

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 59% at Rs 338 cr, deposits up 12%

Karur Vysya Bank
3 min read

In buying term cover for women, compare premiums across insurers

Insurance, nominee, digital
4 min read

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new debt fund for long-term

Debt fund
2 min read

NPCI's RuPay goes live on CVV-less payments for tokenized cardholders

RuPay
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

HDFC to raise up to Rs 8,000 cr through bonds, will offer 7.7% per annum

HDFC, HDFC Bank
1 min read

NPCI's RuPay goes live on CVV-less payments for tokenized cardholders

RuPay
2 min read

In buying term cover for women, compare premiums across insurers

Insurance, nominee, digital
4 min read

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 59% at Rs 338 cr, deposits up 12%

Karur Vysya Bank
3 min read

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance launches new debt fund for long-term

Debt fund
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon