AU Small Finance tumbles 7% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Last week, reports claimed that the Reserve Bank of India has raised concerns about the rapid rise in advances at AU Small Finance Bank

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
AU Small Finance Bank
AU Small Finance Bank

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Shares of AU Small Finance have tumbled 7 per cent in four trading sessions after reports, last week, claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had called the lender's management for two meetings last year, raising concerns about the rapid rise in advances.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, added 0.5 per cent during the period.
"The bank was told that its growth was not in line with what other banks in the system were reflecting. The RBI is concerned whether this signifies high incentives for achieving growth, along with a dilution of underwriting standards, risk management, and risk model," said a report by BQ Prime.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India AU Small Finance Bank Markets asset quality review RBI Policy RBI AU Small Finance Bank stock

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

