Top performing MFs in the last one year: Motilal's large-cap fund leads

Top performing MFs in the last one year: Motilal's large-cap fund leads

In the Large Cap category, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) led the pack with a stellar 20.06% return over the last year

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Large Cap Mutual Funds, which includes 32 schemes with a total AUM of Rs 3,38,637 crore, saw a moderate return of 3.08% over the past year. However, the category experienced a 3.86% drop in the last month and a 12.22% fall over the past six months, shows data analysed by PL Wealth, the wealth management arm of PL Capital.  
 
Similarly, Large & Mid Cap Funds reported a one-year return of 3.13%, with an AUM of Rs 2,48,992 crore. Despite this, these funds have faced declines of 4.89% in the past month and 15.19% in the last six months.
 
Flexi Cap Funds stood out with a one-year return of 5.98%, making it one of the best performers. The category, with Rs 4,08,763 crore in AUM, saw a 3.94% dip in the last month and a 10.69% decline over six months.
 
 
The Mid Cap Funds category showed a return of 4.66% over the past year. Despite a 6.25% drop over the last month and a 16.72% fall in the past six months, these funds have still performed better than many other categories.

Focused Funds also posted a strong one-year return of 5.91%. The category, with Rs 1,36,222 crore in AUM, saw a decline of 3.67% in the past month and 11.54% over the last six months.
 
In contrast, Small Cap Funds have struggled over the past year, with a negative return of 2.48%. This category, with Rs 2,78,359 crore in AUM, experienced a significant 7.61% drop in the past month and a 20.54% fall over the last six months.
 
Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), with 43 schemes and an AUM of ₹2,20,116 crore, posted a return of 2.89% over the past year. However, they faced declines of 4.36% in the past month and 14.38% over the last six months.
 
In total, across all 296 equity mutual fund schemes, which have a combined AUM of ₹23,44,903 crore, the category delivered an overall one-year return of 3.25%. However, in the short term, the performance has been less favorable, with a 4.99% decline in the last month and a 14.55% fall over the past six months.
 
The Benchmark NIFTY 500 - TRI saw a small return of 0.27% over the past year but faced a decline of 4.87% over the last month and 15.53% over the past six months.
 
These figures reflect the volatility of the equity markets, especially in the short term. While one-year returns remain positive in many categories, the market remains unpredictable, and investors are urged to stay focused on long-term goals amid these fluctuations.
 
Top Mutual Funds: 1 Year Returns  In the Large Cap category, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund-Reg(G) led the pack with a stellar 20.06% return over the last year. In the Large and Mid Cap category, Invesco India Large & Mid Cap Fund(G) posted an 8.85% return. Among Flexi Cap Funds, the Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund-Reg(G) took the lead with a return of 13.67%, driven by the expertise of Niket Shah and an AUM of ₹11,171.69 crore.In the Mid Cap category, the Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund-Reg(G), with Rs 23,703.68 crore in AUM, topped the list with a return of 16.62%.
 
 

Topics : Mutual funds investors

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

