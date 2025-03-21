Friday, March 21, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Realtor Ravi Puravankara buys 12 commercial plots in Mumbai for Rs 242 cr

Realtor Ravi Puravankara buys 12 commercial plots in Mumbai for Rs 242 cr

These 12 properties, ranging from 6,750 sq ft carpet area to nearly 10,000 sq ft, are located at Andheri, Mumbai, according to documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Ravi Puravankara, founder of real estate firm Puravankara Ltd, has bought 12 commercial properties in Mumbai for Rs 242 crore in his personal capacity, according to data analytics firm CRE Matrix.
 
Bengaluru-based Puravankara  is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. 
 
In 12 separate transactions, the founder of the real estate conglomerate purchased commercial units in Business Park 2, Church Road, Marol, Andheri. The first, second and third units spread across an area of 9998 sq ft were bought for Rs 23.19 crore each. The fourth, fifth, and sixth units of 9109 sq ft, were bought for Rs 21.13 crore, the documents showed.
 
 
The transaction includes the following units at the prestigious Business Park 2, Marol, Andheri

Commercial Units 804, 704, and 904: Each at Rs 23,19,57,963 with a size of 9,998 sq. ft.
Commercial Units 803, 703, and 903: Each priced at Rs 21,13,33,976, offering 9,109 sq. ft.
Commercial Units 802, 702, and 902: Each priced at Rs 20,73,88,323, spanning 8,939 sq. ft.
Commercial Units 801, 701, and 901: Each priced at Rs 15,65,84,287 with a 6,749 sq. ft. area.
 
Business Park 2 is ideally located in Marol, Andheri, which has long been a hotspot for corporate and commercial activities in Mumbai. The area is renowned for its infrastructure, proximity to the Western Express Highway, and accessibility to key business districts like BKC and Lower Parel. 
 
These transactions are done reportedly by the family office for the purpose of investments.
 

Topics : Real Estate BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

