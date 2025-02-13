Business Standard

UAE Blue Visa: This 10-year residency visa is for eco-conscious individuals

UAE Blue Visa: This 10-year residency visa is for eco-conscious individuals

The Blue Visa expands on the UAE's existing residency programmes, such as the Golden and Green Visas

UAE flag

Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Have you done your bit for the environment? If so, the United Arab Emirates has introduced the first phase of the Blue Visa system, a 10-year residence visa for individuals contributing to environmental sustainability. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), announced the initiative during the World Governments Summit 2025 in Dubai, running from February 11 to 13.
 
“This initiative aims to leverage their contributions to achieve ambitious national goals and build a sustainable future for the people of the UAE and the world,” said Dr Amna Bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, speaking to Emirates News Agency WAM.
 
 
First recipients and eligibility
 
In the initial phase, 20 sustainability leaders and innovators will be granted the Blue Visa. The visa is intended for individuals who have made substantial contributions to environmental protection, including members of international organisations, non-governmental groups, corporate leaders, global award winners, and researchers. Eligible applicants can apply directly through ICP or be nominated by UAE authorities.
 
The Blue Visa expands on the UAE’s existing residency programmes, such as the Golden and Green Visas. It is part of the country’s broader sustainability initiatives. The electronic application process allows government agencies in the sustainability sector to submit applications through the ICP's online platform.

Who qualifies for the Blue Visa?
 
The Blue Residency visa is open to individuals supporting environmental action, including:
 
< Members of international organisations and companies involved in sustainability
< Associations and non-governmental organisations
< Global award winners in environmental work
< Distinguished activists and researchers in sustainability
 
It applies to sustainability efforts within and outside the UAE.
 
Application fees
 
Request fees: 100 AED (Rs 2,400)
Issue fees: 100 AED (Rs 2,400)
E-services fees: 28 AED (Rs 660)
ICP fees: 22 AED (Rs 520)
Smart services fee: 100 AED (Rs 2,400)
 
Other long-term residency options
 
The UAE generally issues residency visas with a validity of two years. In 2019, the country introduced the Golden Visa, a 10-year residency programme for investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, and humanitarian pioneers. Three years later, the Green Visa was introduced, offering a five-year residency for skilled professionals, freelancers, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Topics : UAE visa

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

