Under-construction or ready-to-move-in house: How to make a choice

Residential real estate prices are once again galloping. According to the Magicbricks Propindex report for the quarter ended December, prices across the top 13 cities increased at the rate of 18.8 per cent year-on-year. The escalation was especially high in Gurugram (32.1 per cent), Greater Noida (31 per cent), and Noida (26.1 per cent). Many potential buyers are now thinking of buying an under-construction (UC) property instead of a read-to-move-in (RMVI) property, as the former allows gradual payments.



Under-construction property

Pricing: Pricing is usually more attractive in a UC property. “In comparison to a finished project, you can get