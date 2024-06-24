Business Standard
Unity Bank hikes savings account interest rate: offers interest up to 7.75%

On Fixed Deposits, Unity Bank continues to offer an interest rate of 9.50% p.a. to senior citizens

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Unity Small Finance Bank Limited (Unity Bank) has announced significant enhancements to its savings account interest rates, offering customers more attractive returns on their deposits. 
 
Under the new structure, Unity Bank will offer: 
7.25 per cent p.a. on balances greater than Rs 1 lakh up to Rs 5 lakhs. 
 
7.50 per cent p.a. on balances greater than Rs 5 lakhs up to Rs 50 lakhs. 
 
7.75 per cent p.a. on balances exceeding Rs 50 lakhs.
 
For balances up to Rs 1 lakh, the bank continues to offer a competitive rate of 6.00 per cent p.a. Interest on all slabs will be paid monthly, providing customers with regular returns on their savings. 
 
This move positions Unity Bank among the top interest rate offerers in the savings account segment, potentially attracting more customers looking to maximise returns on their liquid funds. 
 
In addition to the enhanced savings rates, Unity Bank maintains its attractive fixed deposit offerings. The bank continues to provide a 9.50 per cent p.a. interest rate for senior citizens and 9.00 per cent p.a. for general investors on its 1001-day fixed deposit scheme.
 
The bank also offers other tenure-based fixed deposit options, with rates ranging from 4.50 per cent to 9.50 per cent p.a., depending on the deposit duration and investor category. Notable among these are the 501-day and 701-day special tenure deposits, offering up to 9.25 per cent and 9.45 per cent p.a. respectively for senior citizens.
 
Check full list of latest Unity Small Finance Bank FD rates
 
Customers interested in availing these new rates are advised to contact Unity Bank branch officials for detailed terms and conditions. The bank notes that interest rates are subject to change without prior notice.
Topics : Interest rate hike

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

