Want to add your name in 'White List' for faster immigration? Check it now

The government has come up with an initiative to fast-track immigration process for both Indian citizens as well as Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).

After verification, approved applicants will be added to a ‘White List’ of ‘Trusted Travellers’ and can use automated e-gates for faster immigration clearance upon arrival and departure.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) on Saturday at New Delhi airport.

In the first phase it will be launched at eight major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad.



“The objective is to make international travel easy and secure by developing world-class immigration facilities through an accelerated immigration pathway for international travellers screened through automated gates (e-gates),” the home ministry said in a statement.



Key details about the FTI-TTP:



The program aims to modernise and streamline the travel experience by reducing congestion at airports through expedited emigration and immigration clearance for pre-verified travellers.



To enrol, applicants must apply online and submit their biometric data (fingerprint and facial image) along with other required information.



The FTI-TTP registration will be valid for up to 5 years or until the passport expiry, whichever is earlier.



After the first phase, the facility will be rolled out in 21 airports across the country. The service will be provided free of cost to eligible Indian citizens and OCI cardholders.



How to apply?



You can apply through the government website www.ftittp.mha.gov.in.



After submitting the application, the details will be verified by the concerned authorities. Once the application is verified and approved, the traveller will receive a notification via email or SMS. This notification will include instructions for the next steps.



The approved passenger needs to proceed with biometric enrolment. Once the biometric enrolment is successfully completed, the registration process for FTI-TTP is finished.



The traveller can now utilise the Fast Track Immigration services for a smoother and quicker immigration process.



The registration process for FTI-TTP may take up to one month. Applicants must ensure their passports have at least six months of validity at the time of application.



How to avail the facility at the airport?

Visit the Check-in Counter:

Upon arrival at the airport, go to the check-in counter.

Present your passport and Visa for verification.

Obtain your boarding pass from the counter staff.

Proceed to TTP E-Gates at Immigration:

After receiving your boarding pass, head towards the Immigration area.

Locate the dedicated TTP (Trusted Traveler Program) e-gates.

Scan Passport and Boarding Pass at First E-Gate:

At the first e-gate, scan your passport.

Scan your boarding pass.

If both are verified, the e-gate will open, allowing you to proceed to the next e-gate.

Face Scan at Second E-Gate:

At the second e-gate, your face will be scanned.

If the facial recognition matches, your emigration process is complete.