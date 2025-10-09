Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI payment failures? How a backup ID can help you pay without hassle

UPI payment failures? How a backup ID can help you pay without hassle

Backup UPI ID can reduce payment failures, save time, and ensure smoother transactions. Here's how to create it.

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become the backbone of digital transactions. From paying bills to sending money instantly, millions rely on it daily. But even with UPI’s convenience, payment failures are not uncommon, often due to incorrect details, technical glitches, or network issues. This is where a backup UPI ID can come into play.

What is a backup UPI ID?

A backup UPI ID is an additional UPI address linked to your bank account. Think of it as a safety net for payments. If a transaction fails when using your primary UPI ID, the system can automatically try the backup ID, reducing delays and failed payments.
 
 
For example, if your primary UPI ID is amit@upi and the transaction fails, the system may route the payment through your backup ID such as amit123@upi without you having to manually retry.
 

 

Why it matters for payments

Payment failures can happen due to:
  • Technical errors in the UPI network 
  • Temporary downtime of the bank server 
  • Connectivity issues 

How to create a backup UPI ID?

 
The process is straightforward and can be done through most UPI apps:
   
  • Open your UPI-enabled banking or payment app (such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, etc.). 
  • Go to the settings or UPI profile section. 
  • Look for “Add Backup UPI ID” or a similar option. 
  • Choose an alternative UPI ID (for example, adding numbers or a different name suffix). 
  • Confirm and link it to your bank account.
 
Once set up, the backup ID is ready to be used automatically in case of failures or can be manually selected during payment. 

More From This Section

loan

Delhi launches Rs 55 cr collateral-free loan scheme for small businesses

Private equity

Consumer sector sees 4-year high in deals, ₹21,000 cr raised YTD, F&B leads

car loan

Car loan rates at 7.60-14%: Know best rates offered for Diwali season

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

From ₹1 lakh to ₹4 cr: What 30 years in a Mid Cap Fund can do for investors

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates at 7.35-15% in festival season: Check offers in Oct

Topics : UPI transactions BS web team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon