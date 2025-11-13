What are the best FD rates available for senior citizens from lenders?

Senior citizens are typically seen as a risk-averse group. This is not without its reasons: other investment avenues are often a maze that they may be able or willing to endure. Which is why many senior citizens prefer to park their savings in fixed deposits, which are a stable, safe, and low-risk investment vehicle, even if the returns are much lower than other financial products. However, senior citizens have the advantage of getting slightly higher interest rates than younger people, as a nod to their age and limited sources of income. Here is a list of fixed deposit rates for senior citizens from different financial institutions.