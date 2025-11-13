SPARSH portal for defence pensioners: Here's how to get your PPO online

The defence ministry’s digital pension management platform, System for Pension Administration (Raksha) or SPARSH, has made it easier for defence pensioners to access and manage their pension details. The platform offers a single window for all pension-related services, including viewing, downloading, and verifying the pension payment order (PPO), a crucial document for every pensioner.
What is SPARSH?
SPARSH is an integrated system introduced by the Ministry of Defence to automate the entire pension sanction and disbursement process for defence personnel. The platform ensures transparency, efficiency, and direct benefit transfer by eliminating intermediaries.
Through the SPARSH portal, pensioners can:
· View pension entitlement and payment details
· Access income tax forms
Also Read
· Update personal and bank details
· Track grievance status and other pension-related requests
The initiative aims to provide a seamless, paperless, and real-time pension experience to over 35 lakh defence pensioners.
Understanding the pension payment order (PPO)
A pension payment order (PPO) is a 12-digit unique identification number assigned to each pensioner. It acts as a reference number for all pension transactions, including monthly disbursements, revisions, and communication with the pension authorities.
Having access to the PPO is essential as it serves as proof of pension entitlement and is often required for income tax submissions, loan applications, or nomination updates.
How to download your PPO from SPARSH?
Defence pensioners can easily view or download their PPO number online through the SPARSH portal. Here’s how:
1. Visit the official SPARSH website: https://sparsh.defencepension.gov.in
2. Log in using your user ID, password, and captcha code.
3. Once logged in, go to the ‘My Documents’ section.
4. Click on ‘pension payment order (PPO)’ to view or download a copy.
Alternatively, pensioners can also check their monthly pension slip, view commutation deductions, or access other entitlements under the same section.
Why it matters?
SPARSH marks a major step in the defence ministry’s move towards digital governance. For pensioners, it reduces dependency on banks and middlemen, ensuring faster access to essential information. The self-service model gives retirees more control over their financial records and simplifies compliance with pension-related formalities.