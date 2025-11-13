Home loan rates start at 7.35% mid-November: Check top offers here

Public sector banks continue to lead the home loan market with relatively lower interest rates, while private lenders and housing finance companies (HFCs) remain slightly costlier options. According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, as of 12 November 2025, most PSU lenders are offering home loans starting between 7.35 per cent and 7.55 per cent, depending on the borrower’s profile and loan amount.
Public sector banks maintain edge
Among major government-owned banks, Bank of Baroda currently offers some of the most competitive rates, starting at 7.45 per cent, while State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest home loan lender, has rates beginning at 7.50 per cent across all loan slabs.
Other key lenders such as Union Bank of India and Bank of India are offering loans starting from 7.35 per cent, while Punjab National Bank’s range begins at 7.45 per cent.
Some banks are extending additional concessions for specific categories:
· Canara Bank provides up to 5 basis points (bps) off for salaried borrowers maintaining salary accounts or for ready-to-move property proposals.
Also Read
· UCO Bank offers an extra 0.05 per cent discount for women borrowers and 0.10 per cent for takeover loans.
These concessions, though small, can make a difference over long loan tenures.
Private banks widen rate gap
Rates at private sector banks have inched up slightly, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank among the few offering loans below 8 per cent, starting at 7.90 per cent and 7.65 per cent, respectively.
Other private lenders such as Axis Bank, Federal Bank, and Karnataka Bank are quoting rates upwards of 8.20 per cent, with Karur Vysya Bank’s range extending up to 10.90 per cent.
Interest rates at Bandhan Bank and RBL Bank remain higher, starting at 8.41 per cent and 8.20 per cent, respectively.
HFCs offer wider ranges
Housing finance companies show broader rate spreads, typically reflecting their risk-based pricing.
· Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC Housing Finance, and ICICI Home Finance start from around 7.45–7.50 per cent, broadly in line with large PSU banks.
· However, others such as PNB Housing Finance and GIC Housing Finance range higher, between 8.20 per cent and 11.50 per cent.
· Smaller players like SMFG India Home Finance charge 10 per cent and above, reflecting a higher risk category.
Latest home loan rates in November
What borrowers should note
Experts say borrowers should compare effective interest rates after discounts, processing fees, and eligibility-linked concessions before finalising a lender. Even a 0.25 per cent difference can lead to significant savings over a 20-year tenure.
While public sector banks remain the most affordable for most salaried customers, credit score, income stability, and relationship with the bank continue to play a crucial role in determining the final rate offered.