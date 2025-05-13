Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What's new in ITR-7 for AY 2025-26? Trusts and NGOs need to know this

What's new in ITR-7 for AY 2025-26? Trusts and NGOs need to know this

The income tax department has notified ITR-7 for AY 2025-26 with key changes in capital gains reporting. Here's what trusts, NGOs and institutions filing under section 139 should keep in mind

income tax itr taxation

Representative Picture

Amit KumarPTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Department has recently notified ITR-7, particularly relevant for charitable trusts, religious institutions, political parties, research bodies, and other specified entities. With several changes introduced in the ITR forms this year, understanding the updates is crucial for accurate and timely compliance. 
 
All ITR forms notified for AY 2025-26
 
According to a report by PTI, the Income Tax Department has notified all seven ITR forms for the current assessment year. While ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-4 (Sugam), used by salaried individuals and small businesses, were released on April 29, ITR-7, meant for trusts and similar entities, was officially notified on May 11.  Calculate Income Tax: Income Tax Calculator Tool
 
 
As PTI reported, ITR-7 is used by entities required to file returns under Sections 139(4A), 139(4B), 139(4C), and 139(4D) of the Income Tax Act. These include institutions claiming exemptions under Section 11, political parties, scientific and educational institutions, and news agencies.
 

Also Read

Income tax slabs

ITR 2025: Which form to use, what documents you need, and how to save tax

income tax bill, income tax, tax

Got a tax notice for a sudden income spike? What it means what you must do

income-tax, tax filing, e-filing, tax portal, online, digital, income tax, I-T returns

First-time taxpayer's guide: Forms, filing, and avoiding common pitfalls

income tax

Filing ITR for AY 2025-26? Avoid these common mistakes and new pitfalls

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns

ITR filing for freelancers: Key tax tips to simplify the process

Capital gains: Key change in ITR-7
 
A major update introduced this year, reported by PTI, is the rationalisation of capital gains reporting in ITR-7. Taxpayers must separately disclose gains arising before and after July 23, 2024, reflecting changes introduced in the Union Budget 2024.
 
From that date onwards, the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on sale of real estate has been reduced to 12.5 per cent without indexation, as against the earlier 20 per cent with indexation. The revised ITR-7 now provides the option to choose between the old and new regime, depending on the date of purchase and transfer of the asset.
 
Expert insight: More clarity, better compliance
 
Commenting on the development, Naveen Wadhwa, vice-president at Taxmann, noted that the updated ITR-7 reflects recent capital gains tax reforms, offering more clarity to institutions.

More From This Section

Life insurance

In nominee vs legal heir who gets the precedence? Court says inheritance

Retirement Plan, Retirement, Pension

Unified Pension Scheme explained: Key features, FAQs, and what's new

post office

Not into stocks? Post office savings schemes could be worth an investment

REAL ESTATE

This new AI tool could speed up your home loan and prevent property fraud

tax

68% of IT workers missed out Rs 49,000 in tax savings-How to avoid mistakes

Topics : Income Tax filing Income Tax e-filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon