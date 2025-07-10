Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Foreign PE investors bet big on India's realty; land, retail drive H1 surge

Foreign PE investors bet big on India's realty; land, retail drive H1 surge

India Real Estate Attracts $2.4 Bn in PE as Land, Retail, Hospitality Gain Momentum

Real Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing

Blackstone’s $378 million investment in South City Mall, Kolkata, marked the largest retail-focused deal of the quarter.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector reached $2.4 billion (Rs 203 billion) in the first half of 2025, marking a 38% year-on-year increase, according to the latest report by Savills India, a global real estate consulting firm. In Q2 2025 alone, inflows stood at $1.6 billion (Rs 139 billion), doubling from the previous quarter.
 
 
It is important to note that the figures presented pertain solely to transactions executed via the private equity route. Investment volumes through other funding modes have exhibited significant variability over time, contributing to broader fluctua
 
 “PE inflows in H1 2025 underscore the growing confidence investors have in India's dynamic real estate market. While investments in traditional sectors like commercial offices remain integral, there is a clear strategic shift towards portfolio diversification. Segments such as retail, hospitality, and even emerging asset classes like student housing are gaining investors’ attention. This broadening focus reflects the maturity and resilience of the Indian market despite global headwinds. We expect this trend to strengthen further in the coming quarters, as investors continue to seek long term value in India’s opportunity-rich real estate sector” said Sumeet Bhatia, Managing Director, Capital Market Services, Savills India.
 

Also Read

Premiumbusiness, corporate

Management buyouts have seen an uptick after Covid-19, shows data

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

Norwest leads ₹1,465 cr investment in IKF Finance to boost growth

Sagarika Ghose,Sagarika

Delhi court discharges TMC's Sagarika Ghose, 9 others in ECI protest case

Signature Global

Signature Global shares rise 4% in trade; Axis Capital sees 43% more steam

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250pts, Nifty below 25,400; SMIDs slip; Bharti Airtel dips 2%

 
Some other key points in the report include: -
  • Commercial office assets continued to lead the pack in Q2 2025, accounting for around 31% of total investment volume
  • Investors also demonstrated a strategic shift in Q2 by recalibrating their portfolio to bet on high-growth potential in alternative real estate segments. Hospitality and student housing emerged as promising avenues, securing 15% and 1% of quarterly investment share, respectively
  • Land transactions accounted for a significant share of 40% in overall private equity investments in H1 2025, compared to 13% in the full year of 2024 and 26% in 2023
  • Mumbai remains high on the radar of investors, garnering about 70% of land investments in H1 2025
  • Foreign investors continued to dominate PE inflows during H1 2025, contributing a substantial 76% of the total investment volume
 
  
Blackstone’s $378 million investment in South City Mall, Kolkata, marked the largest retail-focused deal of the quarter. Sumitomo and Brookfield invested $295 million and $ 151 million respectively in MMRDA assets, reinforcing global investor confidence in Mumbai’s infrastructure-led growth. Together, these top three deals signal a balanced mix of interest across retail, land, and urban development segments. 
Key Transactions - India
 

More From This Section

ONDC

Passwords to vigilance: NPCI shares 5 tips for safe digital transactions

DDA

South Delhi plots up for grabs? DDA to auction prime land in Vasant Kunj

Premiumscam, online fraud, fraud

Avoiding fraudulent loan apps: RBI listing, ratings & reviews key to safety

tax, income tax, TDS

Over ₹50k on rent? Here's the TDS rule that could cost you big if ignored

Health Insurance

61% of young Indians prioritise health insurance amid rising costs: Report

Topics : private equity funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon