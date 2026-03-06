Women home loan borrowers: Co-borrowers must ensure they are co-owners

Benefits for women borrowers

Several lenders offer financial benefits to female borrowers. Many banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) provide slightly lower interest rates, typically about 5 basis points (0.05 percentage points) lower than standard rates, which can reduce equated monthly instalments (EMIs) and lead to savings over the loan tenure.

“When a woman applies as a co-borrower with her spouse, lenders consider the combined income, increasing overall loan eligibility. The chances of faster loan approval also improve when both applicants have stable incomes and good credit profiles,” says Raoul Kapoor, co-CEO, Andromeda Sales and Distribution.

Additionally, some state governments offer lower stamp duty charges for properties registered in a woman’s name.

Checks single women should run

Financial planning is crucial for single women borrowers, since the entire repayment depends on one income source. They should avoid taking the maximum loan they are eligible for and instead keep the EMI within 30-40 per cent of their monthly income. They should also maintain an emergency fund covering six to 12 months of EMIs and household expenses to manage unexpected situations.

“Borrowers should also consider home loan protection or term insurance and ensure job stability. Verifying the property’s legal clearances, Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (Rera) registration, and the developer’s track record is equally important to avoid delays or disputes. Finally, it is essential to balance the loan with long-term financial goals,” says Kapoor.

Risks for women co-borrowers

Women are often added as co-borrowers to increase loan eligibility. They should remember that co-borrowers are equally responsible for loan repayment. If the primary borrower defaults, the lender can require the co-borrower to repay the outstanding amount.

“Another key issue is property ownership. In some cases, women are co-borrowers but not co-owners, which means they may not receive tax benefits or legal ownership despite sharing repayment liability,” says Kapoor.

“Ideally, co-borrowing should also include co-ownership, ensuring financial responsibility and property rights remain aligned,” says Amit Prakash Singh, co-founder and chief business officer, Urban Money.

Women should understand their legal liability clearly, ensure ownership rights in the property, and review the repayment arrangement carefully before agreeing to become co-borrowers.

Credit score risks and precautions

If EMIs are delayed or there is a lone default, the negative repayment history appears in the credit records of both borrowers. As a result, the woman co-borrower’s credit score may also suffer, which could affect her ability to access credit independently in the future.

“Women borrowers should ideally ensure they are both co-borrowers and co-owners of the property so that financial liability aligns with ownership rights. They should also monitor the loan account, maintain repayment buffers, and build an independent credit profile to ensure joint loans remain a pathway to asset ownership rather than a shared credit risk,” says Singh.

Factor in career breaks

In many states, stamp duty concessions are offered when property is registered in a woman’s name or when she is the first owner in a joint purchase. As a result, families often structure ownership this way to benefit from lower stamp duty, which can make the share of loans in women’s names appear higher even when repayment responsibility may largely lie with the man or be shared within the household.

When a young couple plans a home loan, they should still factor in the possibility of temporary career breaks for childbirth or childcare. “A prudent approach is to assess affordability assuming only the more stable income so that EMIs remain manageable if one income pauses. Ideally, the EMI should not exceed 30-35 per cent of that single income,” says Sanjeev Govila, certified financial planner and CEO, Hum Fauji Initiatives, a financial advisory firm.

Couples should also maintain a contingency fund covering six to 12 months of EMIs and expenses, opt for adequate term insurance for the primary earner, and avoid stretching the loan amount too aggressively to manage possible income disruptions comfortably.

Tax benefits in joint home loans

Under the Income-tax Act, home loan tax benefits on principal repayment and interest are available only if the individual is both a co-borrower and a co-owner of the property. “If a woman is only a co-borrower without ownership rights, she is generally not eligible to claim tax deductions. Women should ensure their name is included in the property title if they want to avail these benefits,” says Vipin Upadhyay, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Safeguarding property rights

Legal experts advise women to take certain legal and financial precautions to protect their interests. “They should ensure their name is included as a co-owner in the property title. It is also important to maintain records of financial contributions, such as EMIs or down payments, and review the loan agreement and ownership structure carefully,” says Upadhyay.

In case of divorce, ownership rights and documented contributions can significantly influence property claims or settlement terms.

Precautions women borrowers must exercise

Review loan terms, repayment obligations and ownership documents to understand rights and obligations

Ensure clear ownership rights in the property, if loan is taken jointly

If needed, seek legal and financial advice before signing loan agreement

Monitor loan account regularly

Balance home loan commitment with long-term financial goals