Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Worried about equities? Fixed deposits offer safety for jittery investors

Worried about equities? Fixed deposits offer safety for jittery investors

If you too have been spooked by the recent behaviour of the stock market, may be it's time to consider that old favourite of savings-minded persons - the fixed deposit

India’s benchmark indices rallied on Friday, mirroring gains in global equities, after the latest US economic data allayed fears of recession in the world’s biggest economy. The continued buying support from domestic investors added to the market buo

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As equities markets face severe volatility, the rupee hits new lows every other week, and gold prices touch record-highs, you might wonder where to park your hard-earned savings. For many Indians, fixed deposits have long been the safe haven of choice, particularly in public sector banks, since they are backed by the Indian governments. While returns from FDs are no match for equities or mutual funds, they can be a hassle-free investment option for many, especially senior citizens and those who are not familiar with the nitty-gritty of the equity markets. Here are some of the best FD rates from various banks from Paisabazaar.com.
 
 

More From This Section

Households are shifting their investment more to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), particularly after the pandemic, at the expense of deposits.

Fund review: Mirae Asset Large Cap fund

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

How two Indians tried to enter the UK with fake work visas and got caught

UPI

UPI transaction won't work from Feb 1 if ID contains special characters

US President Donald Trump

What Trump's immigration crackdown means for Indian, other foreign students

Union Budget

Will Budget 2025 make home loans cheaper? Here's what experts say

Topics : Equities Fixed deposits stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEadani Enterprises Q3 resultGATE 2025 exam DateGold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon