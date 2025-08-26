Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 01:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
874,000 cancer deaths in India in 2024: ICMR analysis reveals rising crisis

From oral to breast cancer, India faces rising cases with no age barrier with 1.56 million expected in 2024 and 2.46 million by 2045, highlighting a growing health crisis

cancer patient

New research and updated government data show India’s cancer burden is climbing sharply. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cancer. A word everyone dreads, yet almost every family has a story linked to it. A loved one who battled bravely, a colleague juggling treatment, or a friend’s parent fighting quietly. But just how common is cancer in India right now?
 
According to the new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), India is staring at 1.56 million new cancer cases and 874,404 deaths in 2024. That’s not just a number, it is a reminder that cancer is no longer rare, and it is reshaping health risks for Indians of all ages.
 
 
The study title Cancer Incidence and Mortality Across 43 Cancer Registries in India also projected that India could see 2.46 million cancer cases by 2045 if trends continue.
 

Which types of cancers are most common in India?

 
The study shows sharp gender-based trends:
 
  • Men: Oral, lung, and prostate cancers are most common. Oral cancer alone is expected to account for over 113,000 new male cases in 2024.
  • Women: Breast, cervical, and ovarian cancers dominate. Breast cancer cases are projected to cross 238,000 in 2024, making it the leading cancer among Indian women.
 
The study noted a lifetime cancer risk of 11 per cent in India, but hotspots like Mizoram report much higher risks: 21.1 per cent in men and 18.9 per cent in women.

According to the study, what's alarming is that cancers are increasingly being diagnosed in people in their 30s and 40s. Breast cancer, once considered an “older woman’s disease”, is now striking younger age groups.
 
Lifestyle factors like tobacco chewing, smoking, and alcohol consumption are fuelling oral cancers, while changing diets, stress, and sedentary habits are linked to breast cancer in younger women.
 
Similarly, Delhi has some of the highest cancer rates in men, while Aizawl and Srinagar show some of the highest site-specific cancer rates in the country.
 

What is the government doing to tackle this?

 
The report noted that India is ramping up cancer control efforts:
 
  • Screening drives: People over 30 are being encouraged to undergo regular check-ups.
  • Financial support: Ayushman Bharat – PMJAY provides up to ₹5 lakh per family for treatment.
  • Affordable medicines: Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacies aim to cut drug costs.
  • Infrastructure: Plans are underway to set up 200 district cancer day-care centres by 2026.
 
The researchers have, however, stressed that prevention, not just treatment, must remain the priority.
 

What can individuals do to lower cancer risk?

 
The study reiterated lifestyle changes as the first line of defence. According to doctors, in order to minimise cancer risk, people should:
 
  • Quit tobacco and smoking – biggest preventable risk.
  • Exercise daily – short walks or stair climbs make a difference.
  • Eat smarter – cut down on fried, processed foods; add fresh fruits and vegetables.
  • Get screened – breast and cervical checks for women; oral and lung screenings for men.
 
Experts say millions of cases can be prevented worldwide if people tackle risks like tobacco, obesity, infections, and pollution.
   
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

