Home / Health / Health infra in India more robust than in several other countries: Nadda

The two colleges, with 100 MBBS seats each, increased the number of state-run medical institutions in MP to 19, while the count of medical seats rose to 2,775

The Union Health Minister stated that institutional delivery has reached 89 per cent, while maternal and infant mortality rates have also decreased. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Jabalpur
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's health infrastructure has become more robust than several other countries, with the focus of the health policy shifting to preventive from the "curative" aspect, unlike under previous governments, Union minister JP Nadda said on Monday.

The Health Minister inaugurated two government medical colleges in Sheopur and Singrauli districts in Madhya Pradesh and oversaw the signing of agreements for the establishment of medical colleges on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in Dhar, Betul, Panna, and Katni districts.

The two colleges, with 100 MBBS seats each, increased the number of state-run medical institutions in MP to 19, while the count of medical seats rose to 2,775.

 

Nadda also distributed Vaya Vandana cards for senior citizens, launched schemes to strengthen maternal and child protection, and introduced the smart chatbot as a digital innovation.

"On account of visionary policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's health infrastructure has emerged more robust than several other countries," Nadda said while addressing a gathering.

Taking a dig at the previous governments, he said old health policies were based on a 'curative' aspect, which concentrated on treatment after one falls sick.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, the government has changed this policy, with the focus shifting to the preventive aspect," he added.

Nadda highlighted the 'Fit India' campaign, calling for a 10 per cent reduction in oil consumption, and the construction of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

The Union Health Minister stated that institutional delivery has reached 89 per cent, while maternal and infant mortality rates have also decreased.

Chief Minister Yadav pointed out that the new medical colleges are located in a tribal-dominated region, which is a testament to the BJP's commitment to the welfare of tribal people.

"Wherever our tribal brothers and sisters are, if there is any problem in their life, our government is the first to stand up for them," he said, adding that the increase in 200 MBBS seats in one go is akin to the fulfillment of a dream.

"In decades post Independence, Madhya Pradesh had only five medical colleges till 2002-03, whereas the state government accomplished that number in just a year," he added.

Yadav said the government is keen to develop all district hospitals into medical colleges.

"We will build medical colleges on a PPP model by giving the land of medical colleges for just Re 1, and 75 per cent of the seats in such hospitals will be free for the poor people," he added.

 

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

