This morning habit may raise your heart attack risk, says cardiologist

This morning habit may raise your heart attack risk, says cardiologist

Most heart attacks strike between 7-11 am, not from stress but your wake-up routine, says cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj who warns mornings are high-alert hours

heart attack risk, morning routine

Skipping water, rushing for tea, and diving into work can strain your heart in the morning, say cardiologist. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Your heart is most vulnerable right after waking up—and yet, that’s exactly when many of us push it the hardest. The alarm blares, we rush for tea or coffee, skip water and breakfast, dive into emails, and sprint into work mode.
 
According to California-based cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, Director of Cardiovascular Precision Medicine, mornings are a “high-alert window” for your heart. That’s also why most heart attacks strike between 7 am and 11 am. He recently explained on Instagram how a few simple tweaks to your morning routine can protect your heart during this risky window.

Why are mornings the most dangerous hours for your heart?

According to Dr Bhojraj, it all comes down to the body’s natural wake-up response. The moment you open your eyes, your system jolts into action: cortisol surges (that’s your stress hormone kicking in), platelets get stickier (making blood clots more likely), and blood pressure rises sharply.
 
 
This triple effect means your heart is working harder than usual, even before you step into your office cab or log into Zoom. And the pressure builds up over time.
 
Dr Bhojraj explained that heart attacks and sudden cardiac deaths peak between 7 am and 11 am, with a smaller evening spike around 5–6 pm.

“If you’re firing on all cylinders the moment you wake—tea or coffee on an empty stomach, skipping hydration and medications, diving into work—that’s exactly when your heart needs protection the most,” he said. 

Morning habits that harm your heart

Dr Bhojraj warned that the way you start your morning can increase cardiovascular risk. Some red-flag behaviours include:
  • Drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach 
  • Skipping water or morning medications 
  • Diving straight into work emails or meetings 
  • Rushing without giving your body time to ease into the day 

What does a heart-friendly morning routine look like?

Just a few changes can help your mornings be gentler on your heart. Dr Bhojraj suggested: 
  • Hydrate first: Begin your day with water before tea or coffee 
  • Don’t skip medications: If prescribed, take them on time 
  • Eat or sip protein: A light, protein-forward breakfast helps maintain steady energy 
  • Move lightly: Even 10–15 minutes of stretching, walking, or yoga can lower morning heart strain 
“There’s a better way,” he said. “Hydrate first. Take your medications on time. Eat or sip a protein-forward breakfast. Give yourself 10–15 minutes of light movement before hitting the gas. If your mornings feel like a sprint, your heart feels it too.”
 
Think of it as giving your heart a soft landing into the day instead of a sudden jolt. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Heart attack Cardiovascular disease

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

