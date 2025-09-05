Watch your heart! Cardiovascular disease continues to be India's top killer

Cardiovascular disease has emerged as the leading cause of death in India, responsible for nearly one in three fatalities, according to the latest Cause of Death Report from the Sample Registration Survey (SRS) under the Registrar General of India. The findings reveal the growing burden of non-communicable diseases and highlight urgent gaps in prevention and healthcare access.
Non-communicable diseases outpace infections
The SRS report shows that overall, non-communicable diseases now account for 56.7 per cent of all deaths in India. This is a rise from 55.7 per cent during the 2020–2022 period.
Deaths from communicable, maternal, perinatal and nutritional conditions have marginally dropped to 23.4 per cent from 24 per cent.
Injuries make up 9.4 per cent of deaths, and ill-defined causes another 10.5 per cent, mostly among older adults (ages 70 and above).
Other significant causes
- Cardiovascular disease accounts for 31.0 per cent of all deaths
- Respiratory infections - 9.3 per cent
- Malignant and other neoplasms (tumours), or cancers - 6.4 per cent
- Respiratory diseases - 5.7 per cent
- Digestive diseases - 5.3 per cent
- Fever of unknown origin - 4.9 per cent
- Unintentional injuries (other than motor vehicle accidents) - 3.7 per cent
- Diabetes mellitus - 3.5 per cent
- Genito-urinary diseases - 3 per cent
- Tuberculosis - 2.5 per cent of all deaths, rising to 3.2 per cent in people aged 30–69
Gender variation in causes of death
Gender variations are evident in the report’s findings. Cardiovascular disease accounts for 32.4 per cent of male deaths compared with 29.1 per cent of female deaths.
Women show higher proportions in several categories:
- Respiratory infections: 9.9 per cent of female deaths vs 8.9 per cent in men
- Malignant and other neoplasms: 6.9 per cent in women vs 6.0 per cent in men
- Fever of unknown origin: 6.0 per cent in women vs 4.1 per cent in men
Men, on the other hand, have a higher proportion of deaths from genito-urinary diseases at 3.3 per cent, compared with 2.6 per cent among women.
Urban-rural divide and regional variations
The study highlights sharp differences between regions and demographic groups:
- In rural areas, 55.7 per cent of deaths are caused by NCDs, compared to 60.3 per cent in urban areas.
- Deaths from communicable diseases remain higher in rural areas at 23.7 per cent, than in urban settings at 22.3 per cent.
- The Eastern region reports the highest share of CVD deaths at 35.1 per cent, while the Central region has the lowest at 22.9 per cent.
- Respiratory infections were the highest in the Western region at 12.7 per cent, followed by the Central region at 12.3 per cent and the lowest in the Northern region at 7.1 per cent.
- Malignant and other neoplasms contribute most to deaths in the North-East at 9.0 per cent, followed by the Southern region at 7.1 per cent, Northern region at 6.4 per cent and Western region at 6.0 per cent.
- Diabetes-related deaths are highest in the South region at 4.6 per cent, while cancers contribute significantly to deaths in the North-East at 9.0 per cent.
Declining early deaths, but rising lifestyle risks
The report notes a positive trend: deaths at younger ages have reduced, shifting the burden to older populations. This reflects better access to health facilities and early interventions. However, the rapid spread of NCDs, especially cardiovascular disease, cancers and respiratory illnesses, signals a worrying lifestyle and environmental shift. While the report provides valuable insights, experts caution that misclassification of causes of death cannot be completely ruled out.
