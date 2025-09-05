Friday, September 05, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Are 8 glasses of water a day really necessary? Experts bust the myths

Are 8 glasses of water a day really necessary? Experts bust the myths

Are your hydration habits helping or hurting? Here are some common myths around water hacks busted by experts

hydration myths, water facts, fact-check Friday

Fact-check Friday: Drinking water the right way keeps you healthy and energised. (Illustration: Indranil Sen)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

How many glasses of water did you drink today? Chances are, you either forgot to hydrate properly or overdid it with some “hydration hack” from social media.
 
From “chugging water first thing in the morning” to “coconut water being better than plain water,” the tips are endless. In this edition of our Fact-check Friday series, we spoke to Rutu Dhodapkar, Deputy Manager – Clinical Dietetics, P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, about which hydration habits hold water, and which ones are all hype.le

Myth: You must drink 8 glasses of water a day, no matter what

Fact: The famous “8-glass rule” is not a one-size-fits-all formula. “Each individual’s hydration needs are different,” said Dhodapkar. Climate, activity level, and health conditions matter. People in hot and humid cities sweat more and need extra fluids. Electrolyte balance is also key. Buttermilk, lemon water with a pinch of salt, or even coconut water (once daily) can complement plain water.
 

Myth: People don’t need to hydrate much during winter or in cooler climates

Fact: Cold weather suppresses thirst, but your body still needs fluids. Dhodapkar recommends warm soups, herbal teas, and infused waters during winters or while travelling to hilly regions. Adequate hydration supports circulation, skin health, and immunity.

Myth: Drinking water first thing in the morning boosts metabolism

Fact: Plain water is good, but warm water infused with tulsi, turmeric, cinnamon, dry ginger, or methi seed powder may better support digestion and metabolism when consumed on an empty stomach.

Also Read

heart attack, heart attack early signs

Cardiovascular diseases cause one-third of all deaths in India: Report

fermented food

From curd to kimchi: How fermented foods support a healthier you

World Leukaemia Day

World Leukaemia Day: Why early detection is the key to saving lives

foods to soak before eating, almonds

National Nutrition Week: Which foods you should always soak before eating

Gluten-free diet

Gluten-free diet explained: Who needs it, medical tests and safe swaps

Myth: Clear urine means you are properly hydrated

Fact: Not necessarily. Light yellow urine usually indicates good hydration. Crystal-clear urine might mean overhydration. In people with kidney, heart, or liver issues, water intake needs medical supervision.

Myth: Chugging large amounts of water is better than sipping throughout the day

Fact: Both methods hydrate, but the body absorbs them differently. “Chugging may help during dehydration, but sipping steadily prevents bloating or nausea,” said Dhodapkar. She recommends sipping through the day instead of forcing down litres at once.

Myth: Drinking lots of water detoxes your body

Fact: Your liver and kidneys handle detoxing. Water helps them, but overhydration won’t “flush toxins faster.” A practical tip: fill two 1-litre bottles with water, add cucumber, mint, amla, or jeera powder, and sip through the day. It keeps hydration fun and trackable.

Myth: Coconut water is more hydrating than plain water

Fact: Coconut water is useful for replenishing electrolytes, but not superior for all. “Once or twice daily is fine for dehydration, but not recommended for kidney patients,” said Dhodapkar. For most, plain water works just fine.

Myth: Tea, coffee, and water-rich foods don’t count towards daily hydration

Fact: They do. Soups, fruits, vegetables, herbal teas, and even coffee (in moderation) contribute to daily hydration.

Myth: Everyone should consume sports drinks after workout sessions

Fact: Not unless you’re doing long or high-intensity workouts. Sports drinks often contain sugar and preservatives. Homemade options like lemon water with salt or buttermilk are healthier alternatives.

Myth: Electrolyte powders or tablets are essential for everyday hydration

Fact: Not for most people. For trekking, travel, or intense workouts, electrolyte tablets help. For daily desk jobs or casual walks, plain water is enough.

Myth: Cold water helps burn more calories than room temperature water

Fact: Cold water may use 8–10 calories per glass as the body warms it. But it’s not a weight-loss trick. For some, cold water can cause cough or discomfort.

Myth: Drinking water before meals significantly suppresses appetite and aids weight loss

Fact: Yes, having a glass before meals may help you feel full and reduce portions. It doesn’t harm digestion or dilute stomach acid. The key is to pair hydration with a fibre- and protein-rich diet.

Myth: Sparkling water is less hydrating than still water

Fact: Both hydrate equally. Sparkling water may contain sugar, sodium, or additives. It can cause bloating or enamel erosion if consumed in excess. Plain or infused water is best for long-term health.
 
Dhodapkar stressed that hydration is not about viral hacks but about listening to your body and environment. “Hydration doesn’t mean mindlessly gulping eight glasses of water. Mix it up with herbal teas, soups, infused water, or a refreshing glass of buttermilk. Balance is always better than extremes,” she said.

About Fact-Check Friday

 

Misinformation in health can be more harmful than the illness itself. That’s why every Friday, Business Standard brings you Fact-Check Friday, a weekly series where we unpack myths, wellness trends, and separate evidence-based medical insights from popular misconceptions.

 

From ageing and mental health to fitness, diets, and everyday remedies, our fact-checks are guided by doctors, researchers, and public health experts, so you can make informed choices for your well-being.

 

Explore more fact checks here:

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

More From This Section

stress fight flight memory, mental health, arguments, fights

Why do you go blank in arguments? Understanding trauma-related memory loss

World Sexual Health Day

World sexual health day 2025: Championing sexual justice for all

ultra-processed foods

Ultra-processed foods linked to decline in male fertility, metabolic health

heat and male fertility

Are your daily habits secretly lowering your fertility? Here's what to know

male infertility causes, infertility

Infertility is 'woman's issue': Why it's a myth, how men make up 50% cases

Topics : Health and Wellness Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news Dehydration Drinking water

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon