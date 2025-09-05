Are 8 glasses of water a day really necessary? Experts bust the myths

How many glasses of water did you drink today? Chances are, you either forgot to hydrate properly or overdid it with some “hydration hack” from social media.
From “chugging water first thing in the morning” to “coconut water being better than plain water,” the tips are endless. In this edition of our Fact-check Friday series, we spoke to Rutu Dhodapkar, Deputy Manager – Clinical Dietetics, P D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, about which hydration habits hold water, and which ones are all hype.le
Myth: You must drink 8 glasses of water a day, no matter what
Fact: The famous “8-glass rule” is not a one-size-fits-all formula. “Each individual’s hydration needs are different,” said Dhodapkar. Climate, activity level, and health conditions matter. People in hot and humid cities sweat more and need extra fluids. Electrolyte balance is also key. Buttermilk, lemon water with a pinch of salt, or even coconut water (once daily) can complement plain water.
Myth: People don’t need to hydrate much during winter or in cooler climates
Fact: Cold weather suppresses thirst, but your body still needs fluids. Dhodapkar recommends warm soups, herbal teas, and infused waters during winters or while travelling to hilly regions. Adequate hydration supports circulation, skin health, and immunity.
Myth: Drinking water first thing in the morning boosts metabolism
Fact: Plain water is good, but warm water infused with tulsi, turmeric, cinnamon, dry ginger, or methi seed powder may better support digestion and metabolism when consumed on an empty stomach.
Myth: Clear urine means you are properly hydrated
Fact: Not necessarily. Light yellow urine usually indicates good hydration. Crystal-clear urine might mean overhydration. In people with kidney, heart, or liver issues, water intake needs medical supervision.
Myth: Chugging large amounts of water is better than sipping throughout the day
Fact: Both methods hydrate, but the body absorbs them differently. “Chugging may help during dehydration, but sipping steadily prevents bloating or nausea,” said Dhodapkar. She recommends sipping through the day instead of forcing down litres at once.
Myth: Drinking lots of water detoxes your body
Fact: Your liver and kidneys handle detoxing. Water helps them, but overhydration won’t “flush toxins faster.” A practical tip: fill two 1-litre bottles with water, add cucumber, mint, amla, or jeera powder, and sip through the day. It keeps hydration fun and trackable.
Myth: Coconut water is more hydrating than plain water
Fact: Coconut water is useful for replenishing electrolytes, but not superior for all. “Once or twice daily is fine for dehydration, but not recommended for kidney patients,” said Dhodapkar. For most, plain water works just fine.
Myth: Tea, coffee, and water-rich foods don’t count towards daily hydration
Fact: They do. Soups, fruits, vegetables, herbal teas, and even coffee (in moderation) contribute to daily hydration.
Myth: Everyone should consume sports drinks after workout sessions
Fact: Not unless you’re doing long or high-intensity workouts. Sports drinks often contain sugar and preservatives. Homemade options like lemon water with salt or buttermilk are healthier alternatives.
Myth: Electrolyte powders or tablets are essential for everyday hydration
Fact: Not for most people. For trekking, travel, or intense workouts, electrolyte tablets help. For daily desk jobs or casual walks, plain water is enough.
Myth: Cold water helps burn more calories than room temperature water
Fact: Cold water may use 8–10 calories per glass as the body warms it. But it’s not a weight-loss trick. For some, cold water can cause cough or discomfort.
Myth: Drinking water before meals significantly suppresses appetite and aids weight loss
Fact: Yes, having a glass before meals may help you feel full and reduce portions. It doesn’t harm digestion or dilute stomach acid. The key is to pair hydration with a fibre- and protein-rich diet.
Myth: Sparkling water is less hydrating than still water
Fact: Both hydrate equally. Sparkling water may contain sugar, sodium, or additives. It can cause bloating or enamel erosion if consumed in excess. Plain or infused water is best for long-term health.
Dhodapkar stressed that hydration is not about viral hacks but about listening to your body and environment. “Hydration doesn’t mean mindlessly gulping eight glasses of water. Mix it up with herbal teas, soups, infused water, or a refreshing glass of buttermilk. Balance is always better than extremes,” she said.
