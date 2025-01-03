Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wockhardt rises 5% on getting CDSCO's approval for pneumonia curing drug

Wockhardt rises 5% on getting CDSCO's approval for pneumonia curing drug

The Indian drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved Miqnaf (nafithromycin) as a new treatment for the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) in Adults

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Wockhardt shares rose 5.4 per cent in Friday's trade on BSE and hit 52-week high at Rs 1,580 per share. The buying interest in the stock can be attributed to company receiving Indian Drug Regulator's approval for its new generation oral antibiotic miqnaf used for treating pneumonia. 
 
Around 10:46 AM, Wockhardt share price was up 5.19 per cent at Rs 1520.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.76 per cent at 79,333.10. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 24,708.6 crore. The 52-week low of the stock stood at Rs 402.85 per share.
 
 
"The Indian drug regulator, Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved Miqnaf (nafithromycin) as a new treatment for the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) in Adults," the filing read. 
 
Miqnaf is an ultra-short course, once-a-day, 3-day treatment drug for CABP including those caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) pathogens. 
 
The approval followed a favourable recommendation for manufacture and marketing of Nafithromycin from the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of CDSCO.

Also Read

equity trading volumes, share market

V2 Retail locked in 5% upper circuit on robust growth in Q3 update

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

RITES shares gain 4% on securing order from Steel Authority of India

ONGC

ONGC, Oil India shares surge 4% as crude oil prices hits over 2-month high

MOIL, MOIL Logo

MOIL up 6% on posting biz update; expects to surpass best ever Q3 revenue

Hero MotoCorp VIDA V1 Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp share price drops over 3% as Dec auto sales fall 17.5% YoY

 
A key feature of the pneumonia drug is its coverage of entire range of community respiratory pathogens including pneumococci resistant to azithromycin and amoxicillin/clavulanate, making it a promising monotherapy option for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. 
 
Wockhardt is a research based Global Pharmaceutical and Biotech company. Wockhardt’s New Drug Discovery programme has focussed on unmet need of anti-bacterial drugs that are effective against the menace of untreatable superbugs. The US Food and Drugs Admisitration (US FDA) has given QIDP status (Qualified Infectious Disease Product) for 6 of company's anti-bacterial discovery programmes – 3 of them are gram negative and 3 Gram positive effective against untreatable “Superbugs”. It has a comprehensive drug discovery team and clinical organisation.
 
Wockhardt has manufacturing and research facilities in India, USA and UK and a manufacturing facility in Ireland. Wockhardt has a significant presence in USA, Europe and India, with 79 per cent of its global revenues coming from international businesses.
 
In the past one year, Wockhardt shares have gained 192.7 per cent against Sensex's rise of 12 per cent. 

More From This Section

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, financial, pharma, health stks drag Sensex 600 pts lower to 79,350

silver

Here's how to trade Silver On January 3; Check suppport, target and more

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price today: How to trade gold as US dollar surges to 52-wk highs?

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Bank of Maharashtra shares up 6% post Q3 update; gross advances rise 21%

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

IRFC shares rise 3% after inking MoU for renewable energy projects

Topics : Buzzing stocks Wockhardt BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 CDSCO pneumonia Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon