Centre deploys team after 2 suspected Nipah cases identified in West Bengal

Centre deploys team after 2 suspected Nipah cases identified in West Bengal

Centre deployed a national outbreak response team and activated emergency protocols after two suspected Nipah virus cases were detected in West Bengal

nipah virus kerala

According to official sources, the suspected cases were detected on January 11 at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS Kalyani | Photo: Reuters

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team after two suspected cases of Nipah virus were identified in West Bengal.
 
The team includes experts from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene, Kolkata; the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai; AIIMS Kalyani; and the Department of Wildlife under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
 
According to official sources, the suspected cases were detected on January 11 at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS Kalyani.
 
 
“Given the serious nature of Nipah virus infection, a zoonotic disease known for its high mortality and potential for rapid spread, the situation is being handled with utmost priority,” officials in the know added.
 
The Centre has shared guidelines on Nipah virus under the Communicable Disease Alert with the state unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

The state has also been advised to maintain close coordination with the deployed expert teams and to carry out meticulous contact tracing and other containment measures.
 
In addition, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, has been activated to coordinate the national response.
 
Following confirmation of the suspected cases, the Union health secretary held discussions with the chief secretary and the principal secretary (health) of West Bengal to review the situation and ensure coordinated action.
 
Official sources added that Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has also written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring her of full support from the Centre.
 

Topics : nipah virus West Bengal Nipah

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

