close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Covid variant XBB.1.16 driving up cases in India, know its symptoms

Amid the spike in cases, the Union Health Ministry has alerted all the state governments to be prepared for rise in Covid cases

BS Web Team New Delhi
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

The health operator: Meet Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals

India now has 20,000 tonnes per day Oxygen capacity. 90% of it lying idle

Endemic is the new normal as daily Covid cases top 10,000 in India

Expert disagrees with Centre's claim of Coronavirus becoming an endemic

Delhi govt working on guidelines for school amidst Covid surge: Atishi

Covid-19: Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing Covishield

As Covid cases spike in India again, IMA lists 3 possible reasons for rise

Topics : Coronavirus | India | hospitals | Apollo Hospitals | World Health Organization | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Panel on digital competition law likely to finalise report by May-end

CCI, competition law, buyer cartels
2 min read

Increase in demand for all categories of tea barring Darjeeling leaf

Farmers remove walnuts' covers before leaving them to dry in the sun during harvesting season, amid COVID-19 pandemic, in Anantnag District of South Kashmir
3 min read
Premium

Notifying changes in competition law may face CCI quorum challenge

Photo: PTI
2 min read

MCC Bank records pre-tax profit of Rs 12.20 cr in FY23, cuts NPA level

loans, rates, interest, investment, returns, earnings, growth, loss, profit
2 min read

Thumbs up to safety: US aviation agency rewards top safety rating to India

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

C-DOT, Reliance Jio set to power India's global telecom gear ambition

Image
3 min read

Jack Dorsey's wealth tumbles $526 million after Hindenburg's latest report

Image
2 min read
Premium

Credit card payments on foreign travels likely to attract tax at source

Image
3 min read

Violation of norms led to 32,032 disconnections in 2022: Vaishnaw

Image
2 min read

Power Grid Corporation board okays raising Rs 600 crore via bonds

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon