Friday, May 16, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Doctors used CRISPR to rewrite a baby's DNA and fix a rare liver disorder

Doctors used CRISPR to rewrite a baby's DNA and fix a rare liver disorder

A nine-month-old with a fatal liver condition became the first to receive a CRISPR-based DNA-editing therapy custom-built to repair his unique mutation

Nine-month-old baby, KJ, becomes first person to receive a customised gene-editing treatment for rare liver disorder, known as a CPS1 deficiency

Kiran Musunuru, MD, PhD, MPH, ML, MRA, (left) and Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, MD, PhD, (right) led the group of researchers from CHOP and Penn who developed a personalised treatment for baby KJ. | Photo: Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A nine-month-old baby in the United States became the first person to receive a personalised CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy tailored to their unique genetic mutation. 
 

How a custom CRISPR therapy saved baby KJ from fatal liver damage

The treatment, designed for an infant named KJ Muldoon, who suffers from a rare and life-threatening liver condition, was administered earlier this year by doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Penn Medicine, marking a breakthrough in the future of precision medicine.
 

What is CPS1 deficiency and why is it life-threatening?

KJ was born with a condition called carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency, a rare and severe disorder that prevents the body from safely processing ammonia.
 
 
Ammonia is a natural by-product when the body breaks down protein, but in individuals with CPS1 deficiency, the liver lacks a crucial enzyme needed to convert ammonia into urea.
 
As a result, toxic levels of ammonia build up in the blood, risking damage to the brain and other organs. In infants, this condition can escalate quickly and become fatal or cause permanent harm within days if untreated.

Also Read

adults, working, males

Sitting too long may shrink your brain-even if you exercise daily

fact check, cancer

12 common cancer myths busted: What doctors say you must stop believing

Sanjay Dutt with sister, former Lok Sabha member Priya Dut

How Sanjay Dutt fought stage 4 lung cancer with chemo and resolve

knee pain, joint pain

Why many 30-year-olds already have knee damage, even without symptoms

OpenAI, Health AI, artificla intelligence

Can AI guide your health questions? OpenAI's HealthBench puts it to test

 
Faced with this urgent threat, KJ’s doctors turned to an experimental approach: CRISPR.  ALSO READ | 12 common cancer myths busted: What doctors say you must stop believing
 

What is CRISPR and how does gene editing work?

Gene editing is a scientific technique that allows scientists to change an organism’s DNA by adding, removing, or altering genetic material at specific locations. Within gene-editing CRISPR, an acronym for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat, is a tool known for its precision.
 
CRISPR was first developed as a gene-editing tool around 2012, and since then, it has been used to study gene function, develop disease-resistant crops, and even treat genetic disorders like sickle cell disease and certain forms of blindness.
 

How doctors created a personalised gene therapy in six months

Using the CRISPR tool, researchers created a custom therapy that targeted the exact mutation affecting KJ’s liver enzyme. The treatment involved “base editing”—a highly specific method that alters a single DNA letter—and was delivered directly to KJ’s liver using lipid nanoparticles.
 
In 2023, doctors Ahrens-Nicklas and Musunuru began developing personalised gene-editing therapies for urea cycle disorders. After identifying KJ’s CPS1 variant at birth, they created a targeted base editing treatment.
 
Within six months, the team had designed, tested, and manufactured the therapy. KJ received the first dose in February 2025 when he was about six months old.  ALSO READ | Is this a heart attack? These are the warning signs every man must know
 

How is baby KJ responding to the treatment?

Since beginning therapy, KJ has shown encouraging signs of improvement. He can now tolerate more protein in his diet, something that was previously dangerous, and requires fewer medications to remove excess nitrogen from his body. Importantly, he has also weathered common childhood illnesses without the dangerous spikes in ammonia that his condition would typically trigger.
 
While long-term monitoring is needed, the initial response suggests the therapy is working as intended and without serious side effects.
 

Why this could change rare disease treatment forever

Traditional gene editing has focused on more common conditions like sickle cell disease. This tailored approach opens new possibilities for thousands of rare mutations that don’t fit standard models. For families affected by rare genetic disorders, KJ’s case offers a glimpse into a more hopeful future.
 
“We hope he is the first of many,” said Dr Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas. Her team’s goal is to build a repeatable framework—one that other researchers and clinicians can adapt to treat rare conditions with no cure.
 
“We want each and every patient to have the potential to experience the same results we saw in this first patient,” Musunuru said, “and we hope that other academic investigators will replicate this method for many rare diseases and give many patients a fair shot at living a healthy life.”
 

What it meant for KJ’s family to choose experimental gene therapy

For KJ’s parents, the experience has been both daunting and transformative. With a child too young for a liver transplant and facing a precarious medical reality, they chose to trust their doctors and the experimental therapy in the hope of giving their son a chance at a normal life.
 
“We thought it was our responsibility to help our child,” said KJ’s mother, Nicole. “We put our trust in the doctors, not just for KJ but for other families like ours.”
 
Today, KJ is home with his siblings, growing stronger and healthier each day. 

More From This Section

National Dengue Day 2025

National Dengue Day 2025: Early monsoon triggers advisory on prevention

heart health, healthy men, man, happy man

Is this a heart attack? These are the warning signs every man must know

formaldehyde, cancer, skin cancer, cosmetic

Cancer-linked chemicals found in widely used skincare, haircare products

Childhood obesity, junk food, food habits

Chubby isn't cute: Belly fat in kids linked to heart risk by age 10

Fever, Unwell, Cold, Unhealthy

Should you get the flu vaccine every year? Here's what Indian doctors say

Topics : Health with BS gene-editing BS Web Reports CRISPR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon