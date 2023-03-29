close

Delhi reports 300 coronavirus cases, positivity rate now nears 14%

Delhi on Wednesday reported 300 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, against 214 cases reported on previous day, as per the government health bulletin

IANS New Delhi
Coronavirus

Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Delhi on Wednesday reported 300 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours, against 214 cases reported on previous day, as per the government health bulletin.

Two Covid-19-related deaths have also been reported in the same time span.

The positivity rate of the city has risen to 13.79 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 806 out of which 452 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 163 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries so far has gone to 19,82,029, while Delhi's total caseload is 20,09,361 and the death toll in the city has risen at 26,526.

A total of 2160 new tests -- 1,490 RT-PCR and 670 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,07,85,433 while 141 vaccines were administered - 27 first doses, 34 second doses, and 80 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,74,04,636 according to the health bulletin.

Topics : Coronavirus | Delhi

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

