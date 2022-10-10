Delhi records 67 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 3.1%

on Monday recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department.

With these fresh cases, the national capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,187 while the death toll stands at 26,505, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 2,160 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent. On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

On Friday, one fatality and 101 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent. The city on Thursday saw 57 cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent.

The capital on Wednesday reported 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, while it logged 74 infections with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday.

The number of active Covid cases in stands at 390, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 299 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,835 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 40 are occupied, it said.

There are 42 containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily cases in touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

